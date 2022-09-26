RICHMOND, Va. (WAVY) — The Virginia Department of Health has expanded the eligibility criteria for those seeking the monkeypox vaccine.

Newly eligible for the vaccine in the Commonwealth are persons of any gender or sexual orientation living with HIV/AIDS or who have been diagnosed with a sexually transmitted infection in the past three months.

As of Monday, September 26, there have been 464 cases of monkeypox in Virginia, 249 of those Northern Health Region consisting of the Alexandria, Arlington, Fairfax, Loudoun and Prince William Health Districts.



Across the state, 21 cases have required hospitalization.

The newly expanded eligibility criteria for vaccination now include additional populations in Virginia. Those who meet one or more of the following are eligible to receive the monkeypox vaccine:

Any person, of any sexual orientation or gender, who have had anonymous or multiple (more than one) sexual partners in the past two weeks; or

Sex workers of any sexual orientation or gender; or

Staff, of any sexual orientation or gender, at establishments or events where sexual activity occurs; or

Any person, of any sexual orientation or gender, who is living with HIV/AIDS; or

Any person, of any sexual orientation or gender, diagnosed with any sexually transmitted infection in the past three months.

Virginia currently has a limited supply of the JYNNEOS vaccine. Those eligible can use this locator tool to determine which local health district they reside in.

As of September 26, VDH has overseen administration of 9,860 first doses of the two-dose JYNNEOS series and 4,948 second doses.

Monkeypox is a contagious rash illness caused by the monkeypox virus. In most cases, it resolves without treatment. It is spread by close contact with an infected person. Close contact includes touching skin lesions, bodily fluids, or clothing or linens that have been in contact with an infected person. Spread can also occur during prolonged, face-to-face contact.

For more information about monkeypox from the VDH, CLICK HERE.