Virginia Department of Elections confirms original count of November 2020 votes was correct

RICHMOND, Va. (WAVY) — The Virginia Department of Elections says an audit of the election results from November 2020 has confirmed the original count of the votes was correct.

The results come from the statewide post-election Risk Limiting Audit of the 2020 U.S. presidential and Senate elections, a procedural step where ballot scanner machines used in November are inspected.

The Virginia Department of Elections is required to do the annual post-election RLA of ballot scanner machines used in the state’s 133 localities.

“The success of Virginia’s first statewide audit reaffirms our dedication to ensuring secure and accurate elections for our voters,” said Christopher Piper, Virginia’s commissioner of elections. “I am proud of the hard work that our election administrators do in the Commonwealth, and this audit further exemplifies the integrity and validity of the 2020 November General Election results”.

The audit results were reported Tuesday during a meeting with Virginia’s general registrars and electoral board members.

A copy of the audit results can be found on the Virginia Department of Elections website.