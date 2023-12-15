RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) – The Virginia Department of Corrections says it’s closing four facilities, including three state prisons, in July to address safety concerns and staffing challenges.

The department announced Friday that Augusta Correctional Center, Sussex II State Prison, Haynesville Correctional Unit #17 and Stafford Community Corrections Alternative Program (CCAP) will close on July 1, 2024.

“These decisions were made to enhance employee, inmate, and probationer safety, to address longstanding staffing challenges, and in consideration of significant ongoing maintenance costs,” the department said in a release.

Several correctional facilities in Virginia have struggled with staffing and safety issues for years, including deaths and overdoses, facing accusations of unsafe conditions and other concerns.

The department did not share plans on where those incarcerated at the facilities will move once they close. A spokesperson for the department said it was processing 8News’ request for an interview on how people housed at the facilities would be impacted.

According to the department’s latest population report from October, the facilities had more than 2,000 people housed in the facilities.

Here’s a look at how many:

Augusta Correctional Center: 570

Sussex II State Prison: 503

Haynesville Correctional Unit #17: 879

Stafford Community Corrections Alternative Program: 57

The department said workers from Sussex II State Prison and Haynesville Correctional Unit #17 have been temporarily assigned to other facilities, primarily to nearby Sussex I State Prison and Haynesville Correctional Center.

The department also plans on taking control of Lawrenceville Correctional Center, the state’s only privately-run prison, when its contract with the GEO Group ends on Aug. 1, 2024. The GEO Group, a Florida-based private prison contractor that runs Lawrenceville, did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Gov. Glenn Youngkin plans on proposing funding in his upcoming budget plan to allow the state to take over the prison next year, the corrections department said.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.