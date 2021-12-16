Virginia Department of Behavioral Health and Developmental Services hit with ransomware attack

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Virginia Department of Behavioral Health and Developmental Services (DBHDS) confirmed with 8News that it is the victim of a global ransomware attack.

However, the agency said this was not connected to this weekend’s attack on The Division of Legislative Automated Systems (DLAS).

Lauren Cunningham, a spokeswoman for the Department of Behavioral Health and Developmental Services, said the attack hit the department’s KRONOS system which they use for timekeeping in state facilities. The attack targeted Ultimate Kronos Group (UKG), affecting the entire operation of the KRONOS systems globally.

“It is clear the global KRONOS ransomware attack and the ransomware attack experienced over the weekend in Virginia are not connected, and there is no indication that information was compromised or that any DBHDS systems have been compromised,” Cunningham wrote in an email. “Central Office staff are working with UKG to develop an interim situation and find out more information.”

In the meantime, Cunningham said state facilities have switched back to manual systems that are very time-intensive, but “will get the job done and ensure staff are paid.”