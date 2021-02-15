Virginia Democrats make push on return to in-person school

FILE – In this Jan. 11, 2021, file photo, preschool students eat lunch at Dawes Elementary in Chicago. Pressure is building on school systems around the U.S. to reopen classrooms to students who have been learning online for nearly a year, pitting politicians against teachers who have yet to be vaccinated against COVID-19. (Ashlee Rezin Garcia/Chicago Sun-Times via AP, Pool, File)

RICHMOND. Va. (AP) — Virginia House Democrats have unveiled legislation that would require school districts to offer at least some access to in-person learning by the 2021-2022 school year.

The bill says districts must provide either fully in-person instruction or a combination of in-person and virtual instruction to each student. It would also offer a fully virtual option for families who want one.

The measure has the support of House leadership and Gov. Ralph Northam. Virginia currently has a patchwork approach to schooling, with some public and private schools offering in-person learning but others offering only virtual school.