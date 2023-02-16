Rainbow and Brook Trout about to be stocked by VDWR in Tinker Creek. (Photo: George Noleff/WFXR News)

ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — A construction project along the banks of Tinker Creek near Mason Mill Park in Roanoke will affect trout stocking, but the Virginia Department of Wildlife Resources says the stream will receive its full complement of eight trout stockings this season.

The stream is one of many in Virginia that receives trout stocking from October to June.

A construction project just below Mason Mill Park could affect stocking efforts. Stretches closed to road and foot traffic will not receive fish, though other stretches unaffected by the project will be stocked.

The last trout stocking Tinker Creek received was just before Christmas.