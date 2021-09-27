Virginia COVID-19 Sept. 27 Update: Nearly 2K new cases, positivity at 9.2%

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — The Virginia Department of Health is reporting 1,997 new cases 81 COVID-19 related deaths Tuesday. The percent positivity rate in the commonwealth remains at 9.2%.

As of Monday morning, Sept. 27, Virginia has an overall number of 857,852 coronavirus cases since the start of the outbreak. Of the overall cases reported, 642,730 have been confirmed by testing. 215,122 are probable cases, in which a patient who shows symptoms is diagnosed without testing.

According to the Virginia Hospital & Healthcare Association, there are currently 2,068 people in Virginia hospitalized due to COVID-19. State health officials also reported 81 new COVID-19-related deaths. So far, the virus has taken the lives of 12,592 people in the state.

State metrics

New cases ( +1,997 , 857,852 total)

, 857,852 total) Avg. of new cases per 100k of population: 42

New deaths ( + 81, 12,592 total) 38 per day on average, up significantly on average from earlier this summer, highest since March

81, 12,592 total) Current hospitalizations ( +38 patients , 2,068 total currently) 2,157 7-day average (steady the past week but still highest since February)

, 2,068 total currently) Test positivity: 9.2%

Vaccine doses administered: 10,532,362

Percent of population with at least one dose: 67.5% (5,765,519 people overall)

Percent of adults (18+) with at least one dose: 80.2%

Percent of population fully vaccinated: 60.1%

Percent of adults fully vaccinated: 71.5%

Local Cases:

Accomack: 3,682 cases, 282 hospitalized, 64 deaths (+17 cases, +5 hospitalized)

Chesapeake: 26,864 cases, 1,226 hospitalized, 327 deaths (+94 cases, +2 hospitalized, +1 death)

Franklin: 1,448 cases, 68 hospitalized, 38 deaths (+19 cases)

Gloucester: 3,505 cases, 87 hospitalized, 58 deaths (+23 cases, +2 death)

Hampton: 13,970 cases, 623 hospitalized, 214 deaths (+49 cases, +3 hospitalized, +1 death)

Isle of Wight: 4032 cases, 202 hospitalized, 77 deaths (+22 cases)

James City County: 6,302 cases, 228 hospitalized, 86 deaths (+21 cases, +2 hospitalized, +1 death)

Mathews: 823 cases, 28 hospitalized, 15 deaths (+4 cases)

Newport News: 19,005 cases, 723 hospitalized, 269 deaths (+65 cases, +5 hospitalized, +2 deaths)

Norfolk: 22,747 cases, 1,396 hospitalized, 301 deaths (+74 cases, +1 death)

Northampton: 1048 cases, 97 hospitalized, 38 deaths (+8 cases)

Poquoson: 1,187 cases, 33 hospitalized, 18 deaths (+7 cases)

Portsmouth: 11,683 cases, 856 hospitalized, 219 deaths (+42 cases, -5 hospitalized, +1 death)

Southampton: 2,217 cases, 75 hospitalized, 59 deaths (+14 cases)

Suffolk: 10082 cases, 630 hospitalized, 210 deaths (+36 cases, +2 hospitalized)

Virginia Beach: 46,668 cases, 2,436 hospitalized, 487 deaths (+138 cases, +4 hospitalized, +3 deaths)

Williamsburg: 1054 cases, 39 hospitalized, 14 deaths (+7 cases)

York: 4,967 cases, 116 hospitalized, 67 deaths (+22 cases, +3 hospitalized, +2 deaths)

For additional information on COVID-19 metrics in the commonwealth, go to the Virginia Department of Health website.

Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam held a press briefing Monday afternoon regarding the latest COVID-19 updates.

Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam didn’t have any major announcements during Monday’s COVID briefing, but continued to ask Virginians to get vaccinated and said Virginia will be ready when vaccines are approved for those under the age of 12 — likely at the end of October/early November.

Northam said Virginia’s COVID metric trends, which have plateaued/dropped slightly recently, are encouraging but still “way too high.” More than 2,000 Virginians (540 in ICU) remain hospitalized and Northam emphasized how hospitals are dealing with bed capacity issues, especially for ICU beds.

Northam also noted that he still can’t taste or smell a year after getting COVID-19.