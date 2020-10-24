Virginia COVID-19 Oct. 24 update: 1,088 new cases with 39 additional deaths, Hampton Roads numbers trending down

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — The Virginia Department of Health is reporting 1,088 additional cases of COVID-19 and 39 new deaths related to the virus.

As of Saturday morning, October 24, Virginia has an overall number of 172,372 COVID-19 cases since the start of the outbreak. Of the overall cases reported, 160,843 have been confirmed by testing. 11,529 were probable cases, in which a patient who shows symptoms is diagnosed without testing.

Local metrics

Hampton Roads’ coronavirus numbers have been mostly steady overall for more than a month now. There’s been a recent downward trend in new cases, and a slight increase in the percent of positive tests. Though percent positivity (5.1%) well below the more than 13% from this summer.

Here’s the latest cumulative count for Hampton Roads

Accomack 1,206 cases, 96 hospitalized, 19 deaths (+no change)

Chesapeake: 4,833 cases, 474 hospitalized, 78 deaths (+10 cases, +2 hospitalized)

Franklin 489 cases, 25 hospitalized, 13 deaths (+1 death)

Gloucester: 343 cases, 17 hospitalized, 3 deaths (+1 case)

Hampton: 2,090 cases, 88 hospitalized, 32 deaths (+11 cases, +1 hospitalized)

Isle of Wight: 856 cases, 45 hospitalized, 26 deaths (+7 cases, +1 death)

James City County: 942 cases, 68 hospitalized, 22 deaths (+6 cases)

Mathews: 131 cases, 10 hospitalized, 0 deaths (+1 case)

Newport News: 3,142 cases, 116 hospitalized, 51 deaths (+23 cases, +1 hospitalized, +1 death)

Norfolk: 5,306 cases 406 hospitalized, 85 deaths (+24 cases, +1 hospitalized)

Northampton: 317 cases, 49 hospitalized, 31 deaths (+1 case)

Poquoson: 94 cases, 3 hospitalized, 2 deaths (+1 case)

Portsmouth: 2,798 cases, 306 hospitalized, 69 deaths (+5 cases, +5 hospitalized)

Southampton: 914 cases, 29 hospitalized, 37 deaths (+3 cases, +3 deaths)

Suffolk: 2,280 cases, 134 hospitalized, 78 deaths (+3 cases, +1 death)

Virginia Beach: 7,758 cases, 431 hospitalized, 104 deaths (+36 cases, +3 hospitalized, +1 death)

Williamsburg: 213 cases, 14 hospitalized, 8 deaths (+2 cases)

York: 629 cases, 19 hospitalized, 9 deaths (+3 cases, +1 hospitalized)

Overall, Hampton Roads and the Tidewater region reported a total of 137 cases Saturday which is 12% of the daily increase statewide.

The Virginia Department of Health also reported 58 new residents hospitalized due to the coronavirus.

According to the Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association, 979 residents in Virginia are currently hospitalized due to the virus. That number is a combination of confirmed positive COVID-19 patients and hospitalized patients whose COVID-19 test results are still pending.

For more data from the Virginia Department of Health, click here.

Latest Posts