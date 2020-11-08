Virginia COVID-19 Nov. 8 update: Over 1,300 new cases reported statewide, Hampton Roads sees nearly 200 additional cases

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — The Virginia Department of Health is reporting 1,302 additional cases of COVID-19 and 3 new deaths related to the virus.

As of Sunday morning, November 8, Virginia has an overall number of 192,175 COVID-19 cases since the start of the outbreak. Of the 1,302 cases reported Sunday, over 1,000 have been confirmed by testing. Another 270 were probable cases, in which a patient who shows symptoms is diagnosed without testing.

Here are the latest numbers for Hampton Roads:

Accomack: 1,240 cases, 101 hospitalized, 19 deaths (+1 case, +1 hospitalized)

Chesapeake: 5,264 cases, 498 hospitalized, 80 deaths (+35 cases, +1 hospitalized)

Franklin: 519 cases, 25 hospitalized, 14 deaths (+1 case)

Gloucester: 367 cases, 17 hospitalized, 3 deaths (no changes)

Hampton: 2,270 cases, 100 hospitalized, 34 deaths (+7 cases, +1 hospitalized)

Isle of Wight: 902 cases, 47 hospitalized, 26 deaths (+1 case)

James City County: 1,006 cases, 69 hospitalized, 22 deaths (+9 cases)

Mathews: 143 cases, 12 hospitalized, 0 deaths (+1 case)

Newport News: 3,396 cases, 122 hospitalized, 51 deaths (+19 cases)

Norfolk: 5,727 cases, 418 hospitalized, 85 deaths (+26 cases, +1 hospitalized)

Northampton: 326 cases, 49 hospitalized, 31 deaths (+1 case)

Poquoson: 110 cases, 3 hospitalized, 2 deaths (+2 cases)

Portsmouth: 2,926 cases, 337 hospitalized, 70 deaths (+8 cases, +1 hospitalized, +1 death)

Southampton: 943 cases, 29 hospitalized, 38 deaths (+1 case)

Suffolk: 2,409 cases, 140 hospitalized 78 deaths (+5 cases)

Virginia Beach: 8698 cases, 465 hospitalized, 112 deaths (+67 cases, +1 hospitalized)

Williamsburg: 239 cases, 14 hospitalized, 8 deaths (+4 cases)

York: 707 cases, 23 hospitalized, 9 deaths (+10 cases, +1 hospitalized)

Overall, Hampton Roads and the Tidewater region reported a total of 198 cases Saturday which is 15% of the daily increase statewide.

The Virginia Department of Health is also reporting 1,042 new residents hospitalized due to the coronavirus.

According to the Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association, 1,090 residents in Virginia are currently hospitalized due to the virus. That number is a combination of confirmed positive COVID-19 patients and hospitalized patients whose COVID-19 test results are still pending.

Latest Posts