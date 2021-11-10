Virginia COVID-19 Nov. 10 Update: Over 1,400 new cases, positivity rate remains at 5.5%

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — The Virginia Department of Health is reporting 1,407 new cases Wednesday. The percent positivity rate in the commonwealth remains at 5.5%.

As of Wednesday morning, Nov. 10, Virginia has an overall number of 939,783 coronavirus cases since the start of the outbreak. Of the overall cases reported, 696,791 have been confirmed by testing. 242,992 are probable cases, in which a patient who shows symptoms is diagnosed without testing.

According to the Virginia Hospital & Healthcare Association, there are currently 877 people in Virginia hospitalized due to COVID-19. So far, the virus has taken the lives of 14,261 people in the state.

The big thing is the vaccines are providing protection against hospitalization and death, and 84% of adults now have at least one dose and 75.5% are fully vaccinated. The overwhelming number of hospitalizations and deaths are still in unvaccinated people.

State metrics

New cases ( +1,407 , 939,783 total), 1,305 per day on average

, 939,783 total), 1,305 per day on average Deaths ( +36, 14,261 total), 29 per day on average

14,261 total), 29 per day on average Current hospitalizations (+20 patients, 877 total currently )

) Test positivity: 5.5%

Vaccine doses administered: 11,865,081

Percent of population with at least one dose: 70.8% (6,040,179)

Percent of adults (18+) with at least one dose: 84%

Percent of population fully vaccinated: 63.5% (5,418,920)

Percent of adults fully vaccinated: 75.5%

People vaccinated with booster/third dose: 784,685

Local cases

Accomack: 4,124 cases, 316 hospitalized, 80 deaths (+2 cases)

Chesapeake: 29,128 cases, 1311 hospitalized, 365 deaths (+29 cases, +2 hospitalized, +1 death)

Franklin: 1,649 cases, 76 hospitalized, 44 deaths (+1 case, +1 hospitalized)

Gloucester: 3,900 cases, 92 hospitalized, 78 deaths (+3 cases)

Hampton: 15,225 cases, 695 hospitalized, 240 deaths (+17 cases, +2 hospitalized, +1 death)

Isle of Wight: 4,530 cases, 228 hospitalized, 89 deaths (+9 cases)

James City County: 7,149 cases, 255 hospitalized, 94 deaths (+12 cases, +2 hospitalized)

Mathews: 898 cases, 28 hospitalized, 24 deaths (no change)

Newport News: 20,826 cases, 792 hospitalized, 303 deaths (+10 cases)

Norfolk: 24,682 cases, 1,527 hospitalized, 345 deaths (+14 cases, +1 death)

Northampton: 1,161 cases, 103 hospitalized, 46 deaths (+1 death)

Poquoson: 1,355 cases, 37 hospitalized, 22 deaths (no change)

Portsmouth: 12,813 cases, 902 hospitalized, 246 deaths (+8 cases, +1 hospitalized, -1 death)

Southampton: 2,407 cases, 87 hospitalized, 67 deaths (+3 cases)

Suffolk: 11,055 cases, 708 hospitalized, 241 deaths (+6 cases, +1 hospitalized)

Virginia Beach: 50,312 cases, 2,631 hospitalized, 561 deaths (+44 cases, +2 hospitalized, +3 death)

Williamsburg: 1,182 cases, 38 hospitalized, 13 deaths (-1 hospitalized)

York: 5,576 cases, 131 hospitalized, 81 deaths (+4 cases, +1 hospitalized)