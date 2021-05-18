Virginia COVID-19 May 18 update: Positivity rate, current hospitalization continue downward trend, 38% of population fully vaccinated

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — The Virginia Department of Health is reporting 378 new cases along with 13 new deaths related to COVID-19 Tuesday. The percent positivity rate in the commonwealth dropped to 3.2%.

As of Tuesday morning, May 18, Virginia has an overall number of 670,834 coronavirus cases since the start of the outbreak. Of the overall cases reported, 522,362 have been confirmed by testing. 148,472 are probable cases, in which a patient who shows symptoms is diagnosed without testing.

The 7-day average number of new cases reported in the state are 464. The total number of new cases per 100,000 residents within the last two weeks is nearly 96.

According to the Virginia Hospital & Healthcare Association, there are currently are 604 people in Virginia hospitalized due to COVID-19. State health officials also reported 13 new COVID-19-related deaths. So far, the virus has taken the lives of 11,042 people in the state.

State Metrics

New Cases ( + 378, 670,834 total )

378, ) New Deaths ( + 13, 11,042 total )

13, ) Current Hospitalizations (604 Currently)

Vaccine Doses Administered (Total doses administered 7,58,336) (41,982 average doses administered per day) (Percent of population with at least 1 dose 48.7%, Percent of population fully vaccinated 38.0%)

Local Metrics

Accomack: 2,840 cases, 207 hospitalized 41 deaths (-2 hospitalized)

Chesapeake: 20,957 cases, 998 hospitalized, 298 deaths (+26 cases, +1 hospitalized)

Franklin: 1,137 cases, 57 hospitalized, 32 deaths (-1 case)

Gloucester: 2,200 cases, 62 hospitalized, 48 deaths (+1 hospitalized)

Hampton: 10,474 cases, 372 hospitalized, 178 deaths (+12 cases, +3 hospitalized)

Isle of Wight: 3,139 cases, 148 hospitalized, 68 deaths (+1 case)

James City County: 4,608 cases, 154 hospitalized, 72 deaths (-1 case)

Mathews: 599 cases, 22 hospitalized, 12 deaths (no change)

Newport News: 13,998 cases, 450 hospitalized, 228 deaths (+16 cases, +2 hospitalized)

Norfolk: 17,720 cases, 993 hospitalized, 259 deaths (+23 cases, +1 hospitalized)

Northampton: 807 cases, 80 hospitalized, 36 deaths (no change)

Poquoson: 875 cases, 22 hospitalized, 16 deaths (no change)

Portsmouth: 9,073 cases, 675 hospitalized, 197 deaths (+4 cases, +1 death)

Southampton: 1,976 cases, 54 hospitalized, 56 deaths (+4 cases)

Suffolk: 7,938 cases, 450 hospitalized, 190 deaths (+8 cases)

Virginia Beach: 35,957 cases, 1,627 hospitalized, 401 deaths (+7 cases, +5 hospitalized, +1 death)

Williamsburg: 766 cases, 28 hospitalized, 13 deaths (-1 case)

York: 3,734 cases, 70 hospitalized, 54 deaths (+3 cases, +1 hospitalized)

For additional information on COVID-19 metrics in the commonwealth, go to the Virginia Department of Health website.