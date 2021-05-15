Virginia COVID-19 May 15 update: Fewer than 700 new cases reported, positivity rate drops to 3.3%

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — The Virginia Department of Health is reporting 685 new cases along with 17 new deaths related to COVID-19 Saturday. The percent positivity rate in the commonwealth dropped to 3.3%.

As of Saturday morning, May 15, Virginia has an overall number of 669,904 coronavirus cases since the start of the outbreak. Of the overall cases reported, 521,485 have been confirmed by testing. 148,419 are probable cases, in which a patient who shows symptoms is diagnosed without testing.

According to the Virginia Hospital & Healthcare Association, there are currently are 700 people in Virginia hospitalized due to COVID-19. State health officials also reported 17 new COVID-19-related deaths. So far, the virus has taken the lives of 11,008 people in the state.

On Friday, Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam said he is lifting the universal mask mandate starting at midnight, following new guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The governor’s new guidance means those who are fully vaccinated do not need to wear a mask in “most situations.”

All gathering restrictions will also be lifted on May 28, including capacity and distancing requirements in businesses and public spaces.

Businesses will still be able to require mask-wearing and ask for proof of people’s vaccination status. Masks will also still be required in schools.

In accordance with the CDC guidance, Virginia will still require fully vaccinated people to wear masks on public transportation, at health care and correctional facilities, and homeless shelters.

Northam said his decision is based on lower COVID-19 case counts and increases in the number of people vaccinated.

State Metrics

New Cases ( + 685, 669,904 total )

685, ) New Deaths ( + 17, 11,008 total )

17, ) Current Hospitalizations (700 Currently)

Vaccine Doses Administered (Total doses administered 6,984,320) (47,198 average doses administered per day) (Percent of population with at least 1 dose 47.8%, Percent of population fully vaccinated 36.8%)

For additional information on COVID-19 metrics in the commonwealth, go to the Virginia Department of Health website.