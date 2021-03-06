Virginia COVID-19 March 6 update: Over 1,400 new cases, nearly 800K fully vaccinated, positivity rate at 6.3%

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — The Virginia Department of Health is reporting1,477 new cases along with 91 new deaths related to COVID-19 Saturday. The percent positivity rate in the commonwealth is down to 6.3%.

As of Saturday morning, March 6, Virginia has an overall number of 584,537 coronavirus cases since the start of the outbreak. Of the overall cases reported, 460,273 have been confirmed by testing. 124,264 are probable cases, in which a patient who shows symptoms is diagnosed without testing.

Statewide numbers

New cases: ( +1,477 , 584,437 total), (1,489 per day on average, record is 6,166)

, 584,437 total), Case incidence rate: 17.5 per 100K people , down from 72 in late January

people New deaths (+ 91, 9,4519 total), major recent input of past death certificates into the state’s system, but that’s slowed (176 per day 7-day average)

9,4519 total), major recent input of past death certificates into the state’s system, but that’s slowed Current hospitalizations ( +123 patients, 1,164 total) , trending down overall

patients, , trending down overall Testing ( 6.3% 7-day average of positive tests), trending down since early January, testing down (about 21K per day on average)

7-day average of positive tests), testing down (about 21K per day on average) Doses administered (2,220,399 total doses, 53,183 per day on average , 782,229 fully vaccinated , 16.9% with at least one dose

, , Doses distributed (2,550,795 total), 94.1% first doses administered and 71.2% second doses administered, Virginia’s first dose allotment for Pfizer and Moderna now up to 180,000 per week, with 69,000 coming from Johnson & Johnson this week, plus 52K from the federal pharmacy program.

Virginia is getting a boost of 69,000 Johnson & Johnson vaccines this week, with some coming to the Tidewater region, but the vaccine is still only available to people in phase 1b under Virginia’s pre-registration system and is mostly going to rural areas.

Local cases

Accomack: 2,621 cases, 187 hospitalized, 35 deaths (+2 cases)

Chesapeake: 18,491 cases, 861 hospitalized, 230 deaths (+45 cases, +3 hospitalized, +4 deaths)

Franklin: 1019 cases, 51 hospitalized, 27 deaths (+12 cases)

Gloucester: 1,907 cases, 51 hospitalized, 43 deaths (+4 cases)

Hampton: 8,794 cases, 302 hospitalized, 129 deaths (+56 cases, +1 hospitalized, +2 deaths)

Isle of Wight: 2,686 cases, 119 hospitalized, 58 deaths (+9 cases, +1 hospitalized, +1 deaths)

James City County: 3,916 cases, 130 hospitalized, 64 deaths (+10 cases)

Mathews: 556 cases, 20 hospitalized, 11 deaths

Newport News: 11,708 cases, 318 hospitalized, 190 deaths (+20 cases)

Norfolk: 15,125 cases, 828 hospitalized, 214 deaths (+46 cases, +5 deaths)

Northampton: 726 cases, 73 hospitalized, 34 deaths

Poquoson: 731 cases, 20 hospitalized, 15 deaths (+3 cases)

Portsmouth: 7,814 cases, 590 hospitalized, 149 deaths (+25 cases, +1 hospitalized)

Southampton: 1,860 cases, 49 hospitalized, 52 deaths

Suffolk: 7,006 cases, 400 hospitalized, 165 deaths (+11 cases, +2 deaths)

Virginia Beach: 31,077 cases, 1,310 hospitalized, 333 deaths (+67 cases, +2 hospitalized, +3 deaths)

Williamsburg: 544 cases, 24 hospitalized, 12 deaths (+4 cases, +1 death)

York: 3,104 cases, 52 hospitalized, 39 deaths (+22 cases, +1 hospitalized)

Overall, Hampton Roads and the Tidewater region reported a total of 336 cases Saturday, which is 22% of the daily increase statewide.

Key local metrics

336 new cases

18 new deaths

+9 hospitalized (678 total), trending down but still high

According to the Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association, 1,164 residents in Virginia are currently hospitalized due to the virus. That number is a combination of confirmed positive COVID-19 patients and hospitalized patients whose COVID-19 test results are still pending.

