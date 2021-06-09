Virginia COVID-19 June 9 update: Less than 200 new cases, positivity rate down to 2.1%

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — The Virginia Department of Health is reporting 197 new cases along with 7 new deaths related to COVID-19 Wednesday. The percent positivity rate in the commonwealth is down at 2.1%.

As of Wednesday morning, June 9, Virginia has an overall number of 677,210 coronavirus cases since the start of the outbreak. Of the overall cases reported, 526,992 have been confirmed by testing. 150,218 are probable cases, in which a patient who shows symptoms is diagnosed without testing.

According to the Virginia Hospital & Healthcare Association, there are currently are 395 people in Virginia hospitalized due to COVID-19. State health officials also reported 7 new COVID-19-related deaths. So far, the virus has taken the lives of 11,260 people in Virginia.

State Metrics

New Cases ( + 197, 677,210 total )

197, ) New Deaths ( + 7, 11,260 total )

7, ) Current Hospitalizations (395 Currently)

Vaccine doses administered: 8,465,527 percent of population with at least one dose: 56.2% percent of adults (18+) with at least one dose: 68.3% percent of population fully vaccinated: 45.8% (3,954,678) percent of adults (18+) fully vaccinated: 57.7%



Local Cases

Accomack: 2,866 cases, 211 hospitalized 44 deaths (no change)

Chesapeake: 21,151 cases, 1,020 hospitalized, 302 deaths (9 cases, 1 hospitalized)

Franklin: cases, hospitalized, deaths (no change)

Gloucester: cases, hospitalized, deaths ( cases, hospitalized)

Hampton: 10,681 cases, 413 hospitalized, 179 deaths ( 1 case)

Isle of Wight: cases, 1 hospitalized, deaths (no change)

James City County: 4,651 cases, 163 hospitalized, 72 deaths (2 cases, 1 hospitalized)

Mathews: 599 cases, 22 hospitalized, 12 deaths (no change)

Newport News: 14,256 cases, 481 hospitalized, 233 deaths ( 3 cases, 2 hospitalized)

Norfolk: 17,943 cases, 1,026 hospitalized, 266 deaths ( 2 cases, -2 hospitalized)

Northampton: 807 cases, 80 hospitalized, 36 deaths (no change)

Poquoson: 895 cases, 25 hospitalized, 17 deaths ( 1 cases)

Portsmouth: 9,154 cases, 681 hospitalized, 201 deaths ( no change)

Southampton: 1,985 cases, 56 hospitalized, 57 deaths (-1 case)

Suffolk: 7,994 cases, 459 hospitalized, 191 deaths ( 3 cases, 1 hospitalized)

Virginia Beach: 36,256 cases, 1,692 hospitalized, 408 deaths ( 1 cases, 4 hospitalized)

Williamsburg: 770 cases, 29 hospitalized, 13 deaths ( no change )

York: 3,783 cases, 78 hospitalized, 55 deaths ( 1 hospitalized)

For additional information on COVID-19 metrics in the commonwealth, go to the Virginia Department of Health website.