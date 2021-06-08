Virginia COVID-19 June 8 update: 183 new cases, 46% of population fully vaccinated

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — The Virginia Department of Health is reporting 182 new cases along with 8 new deaths related to COVID-19 Tuesday. The percent positivity rate in the commonwealth is down at 2.1%.

As of Tuesday morning, June 8, Virginia has an overall number of 677,013 coronavirus cases since the start of the outbreak. Of the overall cases reported, 526,805 have been confirmed by testing. 150,143 are probable cases, in which a patient who shows symptoms is diagnosed without testing.

According to the Virginia Hospital & Healthcare Association, there are currently are 452 people in Virginia hospitalized due to COVID-19. State health officials also reported 8 new COVID-19-related deaths. So far, the virus has taken the lives of 11,253 people in Virginia.

State Metrics

New Cases ( + 155, 677,013 total )

155, ) New Deaths ( + 9, 11,253 total )

9, ) Current Hospitalizations (452 Currently)

Vaccine doses administered: 8,426,995 percent of population with at least one dose: 56.0% percent of adults (18+) with at least one dose: 68.2% percent of population fully vaccinated: 45.8% (3,927,866) percent of adults (18+) fully vaccinated: 57.4%



Local Cases

Accomack: 2,866 cases, 211 hospitalized 43 deaths (+1 case )

Chesapeake: 21,142 cases, 1,021 hospitalized, 302 deaths (+14 cases,-1 hospitalized)

Franklin: 1,135 cases, 56 hospitalized, 32 deaths (+1 case)

Gloucester: 2,259 cases, 64 hospitalized, 49 deaths (+3 cases, +1 hospitalized)

Hampton: 10,680 cases, 413 hospitalized, 179 deaths (+1 cases, +7 hospitalized)

Isle of Wight: 3,168 cases, 150 hospitalized, 69 deaths (+1 case)

James City County: 4,649 cases, 162 hospitalized, 72 deaths (+1 hospitalized)

Mathews: 599 cases, 22 hospitalized, 12 deaths

Newport News: 14,253 cases, 479 hospitalized, 233 deaths (+1 cases, +4 hospitalized)

Norfolk: 17,941 cases, 1,028 hospitalized, 266 deaths (+7 cases, +2 hospitalized)

Northampton: 807 cases, 80 hospitalized, 36 deaths (no change)

Poquoson: 894 cases, 25 hospitalized, 17 deaths (+3 cases, +2 hospitalized, +1 death)

Portsmouth: 9,154 cases, 681 hospitalized, 201 deaths (+4 cases)

Southampton: 1,986 cases, 56 hospitalized, 57 deaths (-1 case, -1 hospitalized, +1 death)

Suffolk: 7,991 cases, 458 hospitalized, 191 deaths (+3 cases, +2 hospitalized)

Virginia Beach: 36,255 cases, 1,688 hospitalized, 407 deaths (+12 cases, +4 hospitalized)

Williamsburg: 771 cases, 28 hospitalized, 13 deaths (no change )

York: 3,783 cases, 77 hospitalized, 55 deaths (+3 cases, +2 hospitalized)

For additional information on COVID-19 metrics in the commonwealth, go to the Virginia Department of Health website.