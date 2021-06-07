Virginia COVID-19 June 7 update: Only 90 new cases, positivity rate continues downward trend

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — The Virginia Department of Health is reporting 90 new cases along with 9 new deaths related to COVID-19 Monday. The percent positivity rate in the commonwealth is down at 2.2%.

As of Monday morning, June 7, Virginia has an overall number of 676,831 coronavirus cases since the start of the outbreak. Of the overall cases reported, 526,688 have been confirmed by testing. 150,143 are probable cases, in which a patient who shows symptoms is diagnosed without testing.

According to the Virginia Hospital & Healthcare Association, there are currently are 424 people in Virginia hospitalized due to COVID-19. State health officials also reported 9 new COVID-19-related deaths. So far, the virus has taken the lives of 11,245 people in Virginia

For additional information on COVID-19 metrics in the commonwealth, go to the Virginia Department of Health website.