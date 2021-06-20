Virginia COVID-19 June 20 update: Only 54 new cases, positivity rate down to 1.4%

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — The Virginia Department of Health is reporting 54 new cases along with 1 new death related to COVID-19 Sunday. The percent positivity rate in the commonwealth is down at 1.4%.

As of Sunday morning, June 20, Virginia has an overall number of 678,649 coronavirus cases since the start of the outbreak. Of the overall cases reported, 528,347 have been confirmed by testing. 150,342 are probable cases, in which a patient who shows symptoms is diagnosed without testing.

According to the Virginia Hospital & Healthcare Association, there are currently are 283 people in Virginia hospitalized due to COVID-19. State health officials also reported 8 new COVID-19-related deaths. So far, the virus has taken the lives of 11,351 people in Virginia.

State Metrics

New Cases ( + 89, 678,649 total )

89, ) New Deaths ( + 8, 11,351 total )

8, ) Current Hospitalizations (283 Currently)

Vaccine doses administered: 8,833,655 percent of population with at least one dose: 57.8% percent of adults (18+) with at least one dose: 69.9% percent of population fully vaccinated: 49.2% (4,201,439) percent of adults (18+) fully vaccinated: 60.2%



Local Cases

Accomack: 2,868 cases, 212 hospitalized 45 deaths (NO CHANGE)

Chesapeake: 21,203 cases, 1,029 hospitalized, 305 deaths (1 hospitalized)

Franklin: 1,138 cases, 56 hospitalized, 33 deaths (no change)

Gloucester: 2,267 cases, 66 hospitalized, 49 deaths (no change)

Hampton: 10,706 cases, 431 hospitalized, 181 deaths ( 1 case, 9 hospitalized)

Isle of Wight: 3,172 cases, 151 hospitalized, 70 deaths (no change)

James City County: 4,665 cases, 168 hospitalized, 72 deaths (2 cases)

Mathews: 602 cases, 23 hospitalized, 12 deaths (no changes)

Newport News: 14,306 cases, 501 hospitalized, 238 deaths ( 4 cases, 2 hospitalized, 1 death)

Norfolk: 17,999 cases, 1,033 hospitalized, 269 deaths (1 case, 2 deaths)

Northampton: 807 cases, 80 hospitalized, 36 deaths (no change)

Poquoson: 897 cases, 25 hospitalized, 18 deaths (no change)

Portsmouth: 9,181 cases, 684 hospitalized, 202 deaths (5 cases)

Southampton: 1,985 cases, 56 hospitalized, 57 deaths (no change)

Suffolk: 8,001 cases, 461 hospitalized, 191 deaths (1 hospitalized)

Virginia Beach: 36,318 cases, 1,704 hospitalized, 413 deaths (3 cases)

Williamsburg: 770 cases, 29 hospitalized, 13 deaths (1 case)

York: 3,798 cases, 80 hospitalized, 57 deaths (2 cases)

For additional information on COVID-19 metrics in the commonwealth, go to the Virginia Department of Health website.