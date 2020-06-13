Virginia COVID-19 June 13 update: 646 confirmed cases with 7 new deaths

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — The Virginia Department of Health is reporting 646 additional confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 7 new deaths related to the virus

As of Saturday morning, June 13, Virginia has an overall number of 53,869 COVID-19 cases since the start of the outbreak. Of the 658 cases reported from Friday, 646 have been confirmed by testing. Another 12 were probable cases, in which a patient who shows symptoms is diagnosed without testing.

The Tidewater area reported 76 new cases for Saturday which is the highest in the region this week. Of the 7 deaths reported statewide, one was from Accomack and another was from Portsmouth.

Here are the latest numbers for Tidewater:

Accomack: 989 cases, 59 hospitalized,  14 deaths  (+2 cases, +1 hospitalized, +1 death)
Chesapeake: 650 cases, 100 hospitalized, 16 deaths (+14 cases, +1 hospitalized)
Franklin:  44 cases, 3 hospitalized, 2 deaths (+ 1 case)
Gloucester: 36 cases, 9 hospitalized, 1 death (+1 case)
Hampton: 234 cases,  37 hospitalized, 5 deaths (no icreases)
Isle of Wight: 154 cases, 15 hospitalized, 8 deaths (+4 cases)
James City County: 231 cases, 56 hospitalized, 15 deaths (+1 case)
Mathews: 5 cases, 2 hospitalized, 0 deaths (no increases)
Newport News: 357 cases, 42 hospitalized, 10 deaths (+6 cases, + 1 hospitalized)
Norfolk: 643 cases, 74 hospitalized, 7 deaths (+13 cases, +6 hospitalized)
Northampton: 261 cases, 34 hospitalized, 27 deaths (+2 cases)
Poquoson: 11 cases, 2 hospitalized, 0 deaths (no increases)
Portsmouth: 375 cases,  57 hospitalized, 12 deaths (+5 cases, +1 hospitalized, +1 death)
Southampton: 155 cases, 7 hospitalized, 2 deaths (no increases)
Suffolk: 341 cases, 53 hospitalized, 33 deaths (+4 cases, +1 hospitalized)
Virginia Beach: 847 cases, 107 hospitalized, 27 deaths (+22 cases)
Williamsburg: 49 cases, 11 hospitalized, 5 deaths (no increases)
York: 91 cases, 10 hospitalized, 3 deaths (+1 case)

According to the Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association, 959 residents in Virginia are currently hospitalized due to the virus. That number is a combination of confirmed positive COVID-19 patients and hospitalized patients whose COVID-19 test results are still pending.

