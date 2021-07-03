Virginia COVID-19 July 3 update: 160 new cases, no new deaths, 62% of adults fully vaccinated

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — The Virginia Department of Health is reporting 160 new cases along with 0 new deaths related to COVID-19 Saturday. The percent positivity rate in the commonwealth is up at 1.8%.

As of Saturday morning, July 3, Virginia has an overall number of 680,904 coronavirus cases since the start of the outbreak. Of the overall cases reported, 529,3851 have been confirmed by testing. 150,053 are probable cases, in which a patient who shows symptoms is diagnosed without testing.

According to the Virginia Hospital & Healthcare Association, there are currently are 260 people in Virginia hospitalized due to COVID-19. State health officials also reported 0 new COVID-19-related deaths. So far, the virus has taken the lives of 11,423 people in Virginia.

State Metrics

New Cases ( + 148, 680,904 total )

148, ) New Deaths ( + 10, 11,423 total )

10, ) Current Hospitalizations (260 Currently)

Vaccine doses administered: 9,107,161 percent of population with at least one dose: 59.2% percent of adults (18+) with at least one dose: 71.4% percent of population fully vaccinated: 50.5% (4,359,054) percent of adults (18+) fully vaccinated: 62.0%



Local Cases

Accomack: 2,872 cases, 212 hospitalized 45 deaths (no change)

Chesapeake: 21,272 cases, 1,033 hospitalized, 307 deaths ( 5 cases, 7 hospitalized)

Franklin: 1,142 cases, 56 hospitalized, 33 deaths (no change)

Gloucester: 2,278 cases, 68 hospitalized, 49 deaths (no change)

Hampton: 10,737 cases, 453 hospitalized, 182 deaths (6 cases 7 hospitalized)

Isle of Wight: 3,181 cases, 152 hospitalized, 70 deaths ( 1 cases, 1 hospitalized)

James City County: 4,684 cases, 168 hospitalized, 72 deaths (5 cases, 1 hospitalized)

Mathews: 604 cases, 23 hospitalized, 12 deaths (no change)

Newport News: 14,380 cases, 511 hospitalized, 239 deaths ( 8 cases)

Norfolk: 18,066 cases, 1,049 hospitalized, 272 deaths (7 cases, 4 cases)

Northampton: 809 cases, 81 hospitalized, 36 deaths (no change)

Poquoson: 900 cases, 27 hospitalized, 18 deaths (no change)

Portsmouth: 9,222 cases, 696 hospitalized, 204 deaths (1 hospitalized)

Southampton: 1,990 cases, 57 hospitalized, 57 deaths (1 case)

Suffolk: 8,010 cases, 471 hospitalized, 190 deaths ( 1 case, -1 hospitalized, -2 deaths)

Virginia Beach: 36,461 cases, 1,727 hospitalized, 416 deaths ( 10 cases, 5 hospitalized)

Williamsburg: 768 cases, 29 hospitalized, 13 deaths (-1 case)

York: 3,807 cases, 83 hospitalized, 59 deaths (no change)

For additional information on COVID-19 metrics in the commonwealth, go to the Virginia Department of Health website.