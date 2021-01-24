Virginia COVID-19 Jan. 24 update: Nearly 3,800 new cases statewide, 2,850 currently hospitalized, positivity rate at 12.7%

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — The Virginia Department of Health is reporting more than 3,792 new coronavirus cases along with 58 new hospitalizations for Sunday.

As of Sunday morning, January 24, Virginia has an overall number of 472,447 coronavirus cases since the start of the outbreak. Of the overall cases reported, 381,441 have been confirmed by testing. 91,006 are probable cases, in which a patient who shows symptoms is diagnosed without testing.

Statewide numbers

New cases: ( +3,792 , 472,447 total), back down slightly this week, average still around record levels (5,966 per day on average)

, total), New deaths ( +0, 6,078 total)

6,078 total) Current hospitalizations ( +58, 2,850 total), back down slightly but still near peak

2,850 total), back down slightly but still near peak Testing ( 12.7% 7-day average of positive tests), back down recently , averaging around 34K tests per day

7-day average of positive tests), , averaging around 34K tests per day Total vaccine doses administered (474,979, 21,007 on average)

Doses distributed (1,055,975 total)

Number of people fully vaccinated (58,779)

Number of people with at least one dose (416,200)

It’s unclear if the lower case numbers this week (holiday on Monday) is a sign of a possible plateau in cases (North Carolina is reporting consistent drops in cases). A model from the University of Virginia still predicts a peak in cases around early February, but that could change depending on several factors, including behavior and whether vaccinations can ramp up (Virginia’s not expected to get more than 110,000 doses per week until March).

Local Cases

Accomack: 2,249 cases, 155 hospitalized, 31 deaths (+21 cases, +2 hospitalized)

Chesapeake: 14386 cases, 699 hospitalized, 120 deaths (+138 cases, +4 hospitalized)

Franklin: 812 cases, 43 hospitalized, 20 deaths (+11 cases)

Gloucester: 1,352 cases, 39 hospitalized, 19 deaths (+16 cases)

Hampton: 6,593 cases, 221 hospitalized, 60 deaths (+88 cases)

Isle of Wight: 2,013 cases, 97 hospitalized, 35 deaths (+19 cases, +1 hospitalized)

James City County: 3124 cases, 110 hospitalized, 37 deaths (+35 cases)

Mathews: 407 cases, 16 hospitalized, 6 deaths (+4 cases)

Newport News: 8,818 cases, 237 hospitalized, 83 deaths (+122 cases, +2 hospitalized)

Norfolk: 11,980 cases, 660 hospitalized, 136 deaths (+85 cases, +1 hospitalized)

Northampton: 595 cases, 63 hospitalized, 33 deaths (+9 cases, +1 hospitalized)

Poquoson: 543 cases, 16 hospitalized, 7 deaths (+13 cases)

Portsmouth: 6145 cases, 491 hospitalized, 96 deaths (+30 cases, +1 hospitalized)

Southampton: 1,638 cases, 41 hospitalized, 46 deaths (+7 cases)

Suffolk: 5,328 cases, 280 hospitalized, 104 deaths (+40 cases, +1 death)

Virginia Beach: 24,241 cases, 1018 hospitalized, 194 deaths (+251 cases)

Williamsburg: 437 cases, 24 hospitalized, 8 deaths (+13 cases)

York: 2,287 cases, 41 hospitalized, 16 deaths (+34 cases)

Overall, Hampton Roads and the Tidewater region reported a total of 936 cases Saturday, which is 24% of the daily increase statewide.

Key local metrics

936 new cases

1 new death

6 new patients hospitalized (843 total), trending up

According to the Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association, 2,850 residents in Virginia are currently hospitalized due to the virus. That number is a combination of confirmed positive COVID-19 patients and hospitalized patients whose COVID-19 test results are still pending.