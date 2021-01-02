Virginia COVID-19 Jan. 2 update: Nearly 4,000 new cases reported; 7-day positivity rate inches closer to 15%

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — The Virginia Department of Health has reported 3,989 more new COVID-19 cases since Friday.

As of Saturday morning, January 2, Virginia has an overall number of 358,755 coronavirus cases since the start of the outbreak. Of the overall cases reported, 299,963 have been confirmed by testing. 58,792 are probable cases, in which a patient who shows symptoms is diagnosed without testing.

After two days straight of reporting over 5,000 new cases, Saturday’s daily increase saw a drop in cases. However, the 7-day positivity rate rose to 14.8% compared to the previous day’s 14.3%.

Statewide numbers

New cases: (+ 3,989 , 358,755 total)

, 358,755 total) Case incidence rate: 44.1 per 100K, trending up overall

New deaths ( +20 , 4,840 total), trending up

, 4,840 total), Current hospitalizations (+ 74, 2,710 total), trending up overall , at record levels

2,710 total), , Testing ( 14.8% 7-day average of positive tests), trending up overall, testing was down around holiday

7-day average of positive tests), testing was down around holiday Vaccines administered: 75,288 doses administered total

Vaccines distributed: 388,100 distributed total, VDH data not updated for vaccines

People vaccinated with at least one dose: 75,288

Vaccine doses are still being administered at a slow pace, but VDH says there have likely been more than the 75,288 doses given, they just haven’t been reported yet by local health departments. Some of those 388,100 doses given to Virginia have also gone to CVS and Walgreens, which are in charge of vaccinating Virginia’s nursing homes. A nursing home operator who spoke to 10 On Your Side on Thursday says the process has been “frustrating,” with only of his facilities scheduled for testing despite the program starting on Monday.

Local cases

Accomack: 1,730 cases, 127 hospitalized, 27 deaths (+21 deaths, +3 hospitalized)

Chesapeake: 9,526 cases, 622 hospitalized, 102 deaths (+100 cases, +5 hospitalized, +1 death)

Franklin: 680 cases, 36 hospitalized, 18 deaths (+1 hospitalized, +1 death)

Gloucester: 875 cases, 31 hospitalized, 7 deaths (+9 cases)

Hampton: 4,422 cases, 196 hospitalized, 48 deaths (+1 case)

Isle of Wight: 1,548 cases, 79 hospitalized, 29 deaths (+12 cases)

James City County: 1,971 cases, 100 hospitalized, 31 deaths (+3 cases)

Mathews: 313 cases, 15 hospitalized, 4 death (+1 case)

Newport News: 6065 cases, 205 hospitalized, 70 deaths (+5 cases)

Norfolk: 8,975 cases, 565 hospitalized, 109 deaths (-3 cases)

Northampton: 454 cases, 55 hospitalized, 31 deaths (+2 cases)

Poquoson: 337 cases, 15 hospitalized, 4 deaths

Portsmouth: 4,608 cases, 439 hospitalized, 78 deaths (+63 cases, +4 hospitalized)

Southampton: 1,156 cases, 35 hospitalized, 42 deaths (+2 cases)

Suffolk: 4,059 cases, 236 hospitalized, 90 deaths (+16 cases, +1 hospitalized)

Virginia Beach: 17,108 cases, 761 hospitalized, 152 deaths (+128 cases)

Williamsburg: 360 cases, 22 hospitalized, 8 deaths

York: 1,493 cases, 36 hospitalized, 13 deaths (+2 cases)

Overall, Hampton Roads and the Tidewater region reported a total of 365 cases Saturday, which is 9% of the daily increase statewide.

Key local metrics

365 new cases

2 new deaths

14 new patients hospitalized (673 total), trending up

According to the Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association, 2,710 residents in Virginia are currently hospitalized due to the virus. That number is a combination of confirmed positive COVID-19 patients and hospitalized patients whose COVID-19 test results are still pending.