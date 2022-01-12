Virginia COVID-19 Jan. 12 Update: Nearly 20K new cases, over 3,800 currently hospitalized

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — The Virginia Department of Health reported over 19,000 new cases Wednesday with nearly 3,900 people in Virginia currently hospitalized due to the virus.

Virginia reported 34 new COVID deaths on Wednesday. VDH’s data currently shows 13 deaths per day on average, and 1,653 people per day are dying on average nationwide, up 36% from two weeks ago.

Virginia’s also reporting a whopping 35.8% test positivity rate on average, and that’s even higher in Hampton Roads. In Portsmouth and Hampton, half of the tests there are coming back positive, and the average for the region is 45%.

Earlier this week, Gov. Ralph Northam declared a state of emergency in Virginia as the commonwealth sees record COVID-19 hospitalizations with the omicron surge.

The state of emergency will go for 30 days, as Northam says data shows hospitalizations will peak in early February. Officials say the order relaxes regulations to be able to bring in licensed providers from out of state, and gives hospitals more flexibility to increase bed capacity.

Statewide metrics

New cases: +19,836 (1,315,256 total), 17,037 on average ( highest levels of pandemic )

(1,315,256 total), 17,037 on average ( ) Deaths: +35 (15,750 total)

(15,750 total) Current hospitalizations: +54 patients (3,899 total currently and 3,420 7-day average, both records ) ICU numbers at record high (589 patients), ventilator usage (328 patients) still slightly lower than 2020-21 surge (topped out around 350 patients) but climbing

and 3,420 7-day average, ) ICU numbers at record high (589 patients), ventilator usage (328 patients) still slightly lower than 2020-21 surge (topped out around 350 patients) but climbing (1,864 total beds still available statewide, 371 for ICU

Test positivity: 35.8% , rising and at record levels, up from 5-6% last month

, rising and at record levels, up from 5-6% last month Vaccine doses administered: 14,349,458

Percent of population with at least one dose: 78.2% (6,675,697)

Percent of adults (18+) with at least one dose: 89.5%

Percent of population fully vaccinated: 68.2% (5,819,157)

Percent of adults fully vaccinated: 78.4%

People vaccinated with booster/third dose: 2,251,348

Virginians who have not been fully vaccinated, or are eligible for booster doses, can visit vaccinate.virginia.gov or call 1-877-VAX-IN-VA (877) 829-4682 to find nearby vaccination clinics. Those seeking to find or schedule a testing appointment can visit vase.vdh.virginia.gov/testingappointment.