Virginia COVID-19 Friday update: 467 new cases reported Friday — most in a day so far

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — With 467 new cases reported Friday morning by the Virginia Department of Health, Virginia saw its largest daily increase in reported cases to date, eclipsing the previous record of 455 new cases reported between Monday and Tuesday.

Virginia now has 4,509 cases and 121 deaths, per VDH data. More than 35,459 people have been tested so far, but due to lack of testing Virginia health officials say the total number of actual cases is underrepresented by the health department’s data.

The number of deaths increased from 109 on Thursday to 121 on Friday. 39 of those have been reported at a Henrico County nursing home alone. 24 have been reported in the Tidewater area and 40 others in Northern Virginia.

The Virginia Department of Health’s latest numbers for April 10.

Though Friday’s new reported deaths are lower than the record of 34 reported on Thursday.

Increases in cases/deaths in Virginia this week:

Monday: 241 new cases to 2,878 overall/3 new deaths to 54 overall

Tuesday: 455 new cases to 3,333 overall/9 new deaths to 63 overall

Wednesday: 312 new cases to 3,645/ 12 death to 75 overall

Thursday: 397 new cases to 4,042 overall/34 new deaths to 109 overall

Friday: 467 new cases to 4,509 overall/12 new deaths to 121 overall

Hospitalization data from the Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association shows 48 new hospitalizations from confirmation COVID-19 cases. The number of people in ICUs is down from 469 on Thursday to 457, though those on ventilators went up from 285 to 287. 25% of the state’s 2,797 ventilators are in use and 5,846 hospital beds are still available statewide.

Breakdown of local cases (increases from Thursday)

Chesapeake: 109 (+8)

Accomack: 12 (+ 1)

Northampton: 4 (+2)

Hampton: 62 (+9)

Norfolk: 88 (+4)

James City County: 125 (+2)

Newport News: 68 (+4)

Poquoson: 6 (+1)

Williamsburg: 17 (+1)

York: 25

Portsmouth: 48 (+7)

Gloucester: 18 (+2)

Mathews: 2

Virginia Beach: 224 (+5)

Franklin: 6 (+1)

Isle of Wight: 24

Southampton: 5

Suffolk: 35 (+4)

