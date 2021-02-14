Virginia COVID-19 Feb. 14 update: Over 2,500 new cases, positivity rate down to 9.6%

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — The Virginia Department of Health is reporting 2,575 new coronavirus cases along with 16 new deaths. The percent positivity rate in the state is down to 9.6%.

As of Sunday morning, February 14, Virginia has an overall number of 549,999 coronavirus cases since the start of the outbreak. Of the overall cases reported, 436,206 have been confirmed by testing. 113,793 are probable cases, in which a patient who shows symptoms is diagnosed without testing.

Statewide numbers

New cases: (+ 2,575 , 547,424 total)

, 547,424 total) New deaths ( +16, 7,012 total), down last 5 days but still trending up overall

7,012 total), Current hospitalizations ( -85, 1,906 total), down recently, but still high and near peak

1,906 total), down recently, but still high and near peak Testing ( 9.6% 7-day average of positive tests), trending down last month, testing down too recently (below 30K per day on average)

7-day average of positive tests), testing down too recently (below 30K per day on average) Doses administered (1,323,448 total doses, 35,9873 per day on average , 317,526 fully vaccinated , 11.8% with at least one dose)

, , Doses distributed (1,730,200), 90.6% first doses administered and 46.3% second doses administered (not updated yet for Friday)

Speaking of vaccines, CVS was set to officially start vaccinations across the state on Friday, despite some inclement weather.

Those 26,000 extra doses from the federal government will help supplement Virginia’s roughly 130,000 doses.

Local Cases :

Accomack: 2,519 cases, 179 hospitalized, 33 deaths (+3 cases, +1 hospitalized)

Chesapeake: 17,204 cases, 804 hospitalized, 146 deaths (+115 cases, +11 hospitalized)

Franklin: 924 cases, 47 hospitalized, 23 deaths (+4 cases)

Gloucester: 1,746 cases, 48 hospitalized, 29 deaths (+11 cases)

Hampton: 8,130 cases, 270 hospitalized, 84 deaths (+52 cases, +1 hospitalized)

Isle of Wight: 2,470 cases, 103 hospitalized, 42 deaths (+8 cases, +1 death)

James City County: 3,708 cases, 116 hospitalized, 42 deaths (+24 cases)

Mathews: 495 cases, 17 hospitalized, 7 deaths (+1 case)

Newport News: 10,744 cases, 289 hospitalized, 117 deaths (+97 cases, +5 hospitalized, +4 deaths)

Norfolk: 14,081 cases, 760 hospitalized, 153 deaths (+122 cases, +1 hospitalized)

Northampton: 678 cases, 66 hospitalized, 33 deaths

Poquoson: 677 cases, 17 hospitalized, 10 deaths (+8 cases)

Portsmouth: 7,217 cases, 511 hospitalized, 108 deaths (+39 cases, +1 death)

Southampton: 1,797 cases, 46 hospitalized, 48 deaths (+6 cases)

Suffolk: 6,523 cases, 352 hospitalized, 124 deaths (+34 cases, +6 hospitalized, +4 deaths)

Virginia Beach: 28,975 cases, 1,199 hospitalized, 243 deaths (+179 cases)

Williamsburg: 496 cases, 24 hospitalized, 9 deaths (+3 cases)

York: 2,832 cases, 48 hospitalized, 21 deaths (+23 cases)

Overall, Hampton Roads and the Tidewater region reported a total of 708 cases Saturday, which is 28% of the daily increase statewide.

Key local metrics

729 new cases

10 new deaths

+25 hospitalized (665 total), trending down but still high

According to the Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association, 1,906 residents in Virginia are currently hospitalized due to the virus. That number is a combination of confirmed positive COVID-19 patients and hospitalized patients whose COVID-19 test results are still pending.

