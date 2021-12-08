Virginia COVID-19 Dec. 8 Update: More than 2,800 new cases, daily positivity rate at 7.7%

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — The Virginia Department of Health is reporting 2,850 new cases Tuesday with the current positivity rate at 7.7%.

As of Wednesday, Dec. 8, Virginia has had an overall number of 988,147 coronavirus cases since the start of the outbreak. Of the overall cases reported, 727,071 have been confirmed by testing. 261,076 are probable cases, in which a patient who shows symptoms is diagnosed without testing.

The U.S. as a whole has 60.1% of people fully vaccinated, compared to 65.9%. in Virginia, per CDC data.

Virginians who have not been fully vaccinated or are eligible for booster doses, can visit vaccinate.virginia.gov or call 1-877-VAX-IN-VA (877) 829-4682 to find nearby vaccination clinics.

State metrics

New cases +2,850 (988,147 total)

(988,147 total) Deaths (14,838 total)

Current hospitalizations ( 1,208 total currently )

) Test positivity: 7.7% , rising slightly

, rising slightly Vaccine doses administered: 13,101938

Percent of population with at least one dose: 75% (6,404,133)

Percent of adults (18+) with at least one dose: 86.6%

Percent of population fully vaccinated: 65.9% (5,621,057)

Percent of adults fully vaccinated: 77.1%

People vaccinated with booster/third dose: 1,465,371

For more vaccine data, click here.

Local Cases

Accomack: 4,267 cases, 329 hospitalized, 81 deaths (+7 cases, +1 hospitalized)

Chesapeake: 30,193 cases, 1341 hospitalized, 374 deaths (+43 cases, +4 hospitalized, +1 death)

Franklin: 1,692 cases, 75 hospitalized, 43 deaths (+3 cases)

Gloucester: 4,073 cases, 92 hospitalized, 80 deaths (+8 cases)

Hampton: 15,703 cases, 715 hospitalized, 249 deaths (+27 cases, +3 hospitalized)

Isle of Wight: 4,686 cases, 228 hospitalized, 92 deaths (+10 cases)

James City County: 7,587 cases, 265 hospitalized, 98 deaths (+24 cases)

Mathews: 933 cases, 28 hospitalized, 24 deaths (+1 case)

Newport News: 21,463 cases, 802 hospitalized, 306 deaths (+37 cases, +1 hospitalized)

Norfolk: 25,441 cases, 1,373 hospitalized, 360 deaths (+38 cases, -1 hospitalized, +1 death)

Northampton: 1,197 cases, 105 hospitalized, 47 deaths (+1 death)

Poquoson: 1,409 cases, 38 hospitalized, 23 deaths +(1 case)

Portsmouth: 13,142 cases, 935 hospitalized, 251 deaths (+25 cases, +1 death)

Southampton: 2,480 cases, 90 hospitalized, 70 deaths (+5 cases, +1 hospitalized)

Suffolk: 11,385 cases, 733 hospitalized, 249 deaths (+21 cases, +1 hospitalized)

Virginia Beach: 52,225 cases, 2,698 hospitalized, 578 deaths (+87 cases, +12 hospitalized, +2 deaths)

Williamsburg: 1,239 cases, 40 hospitalized, 13 deaths (+6 cases, +1 hospitalized)

York: 5,818 cases, 136 hospitalized, 83 deaths (+16 cases)