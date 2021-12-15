Virginia COVID-19 Dec. 15 Update: Over 3,100 new cases, more than 1,400 currently hospitalized

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — The Virginia Department of Health is reporting 3,135 new cases Wednesday with the current positivity rate at 8.7%.

As of Wednesday, Dec. 15, Virginia has had an overall number of 1,006,245 coronavirus cases since the start of the outbreak. Of the overall cases reported, 738,769 have been confirmed by testing. 267,596 are probable cases, in which a patient who shows symptoms is diagnosed without testing.

The U.S. as a whole has 61% of people fully vaccinated (202,504,037 total), compared to 65.9%. (5,684,696) in Virginia, per CDC data.

State metrics

New cases +3,135 (1,006,245 total), 2,545 cases per day and rising

(1,006,245 total), 2,545 cases per day and rising Deaths +33 (15,025 total), rising again ( 28 per day ) after falling to 12 per day

(15,025 total), rising again ( ) after falling to 12 per day Current hospitalizations +71 (1,401 total currently ), rising again, up nearly patients since two weeks ago

), rising again, up nearly patients since two weeks ago Test positivity: 8.7% , rising, up from 5-6% last month

, rising, up from 5-6% last month Vaccine doses administered: 13,407,020

Percent of population with at least one dose: 75.7% (6,463,100)

Percent of adults (18+) with at least one dose: 87.2%

Percent of population fully vaccinated: 66.6% (5,684,696)

Percent of adults fully vaccinated: 77.4%

People vaccinated with booster/third dose: 1,650,175

For more vaccine data, click here.

Virginians who have not been fully vaccinated or are eligible for booster doses, can visit vaccinate.virginia.gov or call 1-877-VAX-IN-VA (877) 829-4682 to find nearby vaccination clinics.

Local Cases:

Accomack: 4,312 cases, 331 hospitalized, 83 deaths (+1 case)

Chesapeake: 30,612 cases, 1309 hospitalized, 375 deaths (+86 cases, -12 hospitalized)

Franklin: 1,707 cases, 72 hospitalized, 43 deaths (-1 case)

Gloucester: 4,147 cases, 89 hospitalized, 82 deaths (+11 cases)

Hampton: 15,867 cases, 587 hospitalized, 249 deaths (+26 cases, -69 hospitalized)

Isle of Wight: 4,740 cases, 220 hospitalized, 93 deaths (+14 cases)

James City County: 7,682 cases, 251 hospitalized, 100 deaths (+10 cases, -7 hospitalized, +1 death)

Mathews: 938 cases, 28 hospitalized, 24 deaths (+2 cases)

Newport News: 21,708 cases, 740 hospitalized, 308 deaths (+36 cases, -36 hospitalized, +1 death)

Norfolk: 25,770 cases, 1,341 hospitalized, 362 deaths (+69 cases, -26 hospitalized)

Northampton: 1,204 cases, 105 hospitalized, 48 deaths (+1 death)

Poquoson: 1,424 cases, 37 hospitalized, 23 deaths (+4 cases, -1 hospitalized)

Portsmouth: 13,287 cases, 876 hospitalized, 254 deaths (+27 cases, -32 hospitalized)

Southampton: 2,492 cases, 89 hospitalized, 72 deaths (-1 cases, +1 death)

Suffolk: 11,562 cases, 690 hospitalized, 252 deaths (+27 cases, +2 hospitalized, +1 death)

Virginia Beach: 52,970 cases, 2,663 hospitalized, 583 deaths (+129 cases)

Williamsburg: 1,260 cases, 36 hospitalized, 13 deaths (+2 cases, -3 hospitalized)

York: 5,916 cases, 135 hospitalized, 83 deaths (+13 cases)