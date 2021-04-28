Virginia COVID-19 April 28 update: Over 1,120 new cases, over 6 million vaccine doses administered

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — The Virginia Department of Health is reporting 1,120 new cases along with 11 new deaths related to COVID-19 Wednesday. The percent positivity rate in the commonwealth remains at 5.1%.

As of Wednesday morning, April 28, Virginia has an overall number of 657,154 coronavirus cases since the start of the outbreak. Of the overall cases reported, 510,867 have been confirmed by testing. 146,287 are probable cases, in which a patient who shows symptoms is diagnosed without testing.

Currently, there are 988 people in Virginia hospitalized due to COVID-19. State health officials also reported 11 new COVID-19-related deaths. So far, the virus has taken the lives of 10,735 people in the state.

State Metrics

New Cases ( +1,120 , 657,154 total)

, 657,154 total) New Deaths ( +11 , 10,735 total)

, 10,735 total) Current Hospitalizations (988 Currently)

Vaccine Doses Administered (Total doses administered 6,018,570) (73,264 average doses administered per day) (Percent of population with at least 1 dose 43.5%, Percent of population fully vaccinated 29.4%)

Accomack: 2,798 cases, 204 hospitalized 40 deaths

Chesapeake: 20,581 cases, 968 hospitalized, 288 deaths

Franklin: 1,128 cases, 56 hospitalized, 32 deaths

Gloucester: 2,173 cases, 59 hospitalized, 47 deaths

Hampton: 10,212 cases, 353 hospitalized, 172 deaths

Isle of Wight: 3,098 cases, 143 hospitalized, 66 deaths

James City County: 4526 cases, 145 hospitalized, 71 deaths

Mathews: 595 cases, 22 hospitalized, 12 deaths

Newport News: 13,678 cases, 419 hospitalized, 223 deaths

Norfolk: 17,291 cases, 965 hospitalized, 252 deaths

Northampton: 791 cases, 79 hospitalized, 35 deaths

Poquoson: 871 cases, 21 hospitalized, 16 deaths

Portsmouth: 8,848 cases, 656 hospitalized, 187 deaths

Southampton: 1,962 cases, 54 hospitalized, 56 deaths

Suffolk: 7,796 cases, 435 hospitalized, 185 deaths

Virginia Beach: 35,269 cases, 1,563 hospitalized, 384 deaths

Williamsburg: 758 cases, 27 hospitalized, 12 deaths

York: 3,674 cases, 68 hospitalized, 52 deaths