Virginia COVID-19 April 28 update: Over 1,120 new cases, over 6 million vaccine doses administered

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — The Virginia Department of Health is reporting 1,120 new cases along with 11 new deaths related to COVID-19 Wednesday. The percent positivity rate in the commonwealth remains at 5.1%.
As of Wednesday morning, April 28, Virginia has an overall number of 657,154 coronavirus cases since the start of the outbreak. Of the overall cases reported, 510,867 have been confirmed by testing. 146,287 are probable cases, in which a patient who shows symptoms is diagnosed without testing.
Currently, there are 988 people in Virginia hospitalized due to COVID-19. State health officials also reported 11 new COVID-19-related deaths. So far, the virus has taken the lives of 10,735 people in the state.
State Metrics
- New Cases (+1,120, 657,154 total)
- New Deaths (+11, 10,735 total)
- Current Hospitalizations (988 Currently)
- Vaccine Doses Administered (Total doses administered 6,018,570) (73,264 average doses administered per day) (Percent of population with at least 1 dose 43.5%, Percent of population fully vaccinated 29.4%)
Accomack: 2,798 cases, 204 hospitalized 40 deaths
Chesapeake: 20,581 cases, 968 hospitalized, 288 deaths
Franklin: 1,128 cases, 56 hospitalized, 32 deaths
Gloucester: 2,173 cases, 59 hospitalized, 47 deaths
Hampton: 10,212 cases, 353 hospitalized, 172 deaths
Isle of Wight: 3,098 cases, 143 hospitalized, 66 deaths
James City County: 4526 cases, 145 hospitalized, 71 deaths
Mathews: 595 cases, 22 hospitalized, 12 deaths
Newport News: 13,678 cases, 419 hospitalized, 223 deaths
Norfolk: 17,291 cases, 965 hospitalized, 252 deaths
Northampton: 791 cases, 79 hospitalized, 35 deaths
Poquoson: 871 cases, 21 hospitalized, 16 deaths
Portsmouth: 8,848 cases, 656 hospitalized, 187 deaths
Southampton: 1,962 cases, 54 hospitalized, 56 deaths
Suffolk: 7,796 cases, 435 hospitalized, 185 deaths
Virginia Beach: 35,269 cases, 1,563 hospitalized, 384 deaths
Williamsburg: 758 cases, 27 hospitalized, 12 deaths
York: 3,674 cases, 68 hospitalized, 52 deaths