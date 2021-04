Virginia COVID-19 April 27 update: Over 1,100 new cases, positivity rate drops to 5.2%, 29% of population fully vaccinated

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Virginia is seeing a rise in the daily increase of COVID-19 cases.

Virginia reported 1,105 new cases for Tuesday, a big increase compared to Monday’s 719 new cases. The commonwealth has now recorded an overall 656,034 cases of the virus since the beginning of the pandemic.

The state’s positivity rate is currently at 5.2%. Virginia hospitals also saw an additional 76 new patients hospitalized due to the virus.

Currently, there are 1,009 people Virginia hospitalized due to COVID-19. State health officials also reported 18 new COVID-19-related deaths. So far, the virus has taken the lives of 10,724 people in the state.

State Metrics

New Cases ( +1,105 , 656,034 total)

, 656,034 total) New Deaths ( +18 , 10,724 total)

, 10,724 total) Current Hospitalizations (1,009 Currently)

Vaccine Doses Administered (Total doses administered 5,968,441) (73,063 Average doses administered per day) (Percent of population with at least 1 dose 43.2%, Percent of population fully vaccinated 29%)

Local cases

Accomack: 2,795 cases, 203 hospitalized, 40 deaths (+6 cases)

Chesapeake: 20,561 cases, 965 hospitalized, 289 deaths (+53 cases, +3 hospitalized)

Franklin: 1,127 cases, 56 hospitalized, 32 deaths (+1 case)

Gloucester: 2,169 cases, 59 hospitalized, 47 deaths (+2 cases)

Hampton: 10,191 cases, 353 hospitalized, 171 deaths (+18 cases, +1 death)

Isle of Wight: 3,094 cases, 143 hospitalized, 66 deaths (+3 cases)

James City County: 4,521 cases, 145 hospitalized, 71 deaths (+9 cases, +1 hospitalized)

Mathews: 594 cases, 22 hospitalized, 12 deaths (+1 case)

Newport News: 13,653 cases, 417 hospitalized, 222 deaths (+23 cases, +5 hospitalized)

Norfolk: 17,253 cases, 962 hospitalized, 252 deaths (+38 cases, +7 hospitalized)

Northampton: 791 cases, 79 hospitalized, 35 deaths (+1 cases, +1 hospitalized)

Poquoson: 871 cases, 21 hospitalized, 16 deaths (+1 case)

Portsmouth: 8,828 cases, 655 hospitalized, 187 deaths (no change)

Southampton: 1,963 cases, 54 hospitalized, 56 deaths (+4 cases)

Suffolk: 7,786 cases, 436 hospitalized, 185 deaths (+16 cases, +2 hospitalized)

Virginia Beach: 35,197 cases, 1,555 hospitalized, 383 deaths (+81 cases, +2 hospitalized)

Williamsburg: 753 cases, 27 hospitalized, 12 deaths (no change)

York: 3,665 cases, 68 hospitalized, 52 deaths (+11 cases, +2 hospitalized)

For more information from the Virginia Department of Health, click here.