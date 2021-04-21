Virginia COVID-19 April 21 update: Over 1,200 new cases, 1,120 currently hospitalized, positivity rate at 6%

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — The Virginia Department of Health is reporting 1,261 new cases along with 15 new deaths related to COVID-19 Wednesday. The percent positivity rate in the commonwealth remains at 6.0%.

As of Wednesday morning, April 21, Virginia has an overall number of 649,608 coronavirus cases since the start of the outbreak. Of the overall cases reported, 505,419 have been confirmed by testing. 144,189 are probable cases, in which a patient who shows symptoms is diagnosed without testing.

Statewide numbers

New cases: ( +1,261 , 649,608 total), 1,348 per on average

, 649,608 total), 1,348 per on average New deaths ( +15, 10,640 total)

10,640 total) Current hospitalizations ( +104 patients , 1,120 total)

, 1,120 total) Testing ( 6.0% 7-day average of positive tests )

) Doses administered ( 5,470,861 total doses, 77,220 per day on average , 2,198,898 fully vaccinated, 40.7% with at least one dose , 25.8% fully vaccinated

, , Doses distributed (5,500.915 total), 99.5% of doses received have been administered

Gov. Ralph Northam said Monday that Virginians shouldn’t let their guard down quite yet, though he is expected to lift some restrictions as early as next week.

According to the Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association, 1,120 residents in Virginia are currently hospitalized due to the virus. That number is a combination of confirmed positive COVID-19 patients and hospitalized patients whose COVID-19 test results are still pending.

Local Cases

Accomack: 2,778 cases, 202 hospitalized, 40 deaths (+2 cases)

Chesapeake: 20,326 cases, 955 hospitalized, 284 deaths (+29 cases, +2 hospitalizations)

Franklin: 1121 cases, 56 hospitalized, 31 deaths (+1 case, +1 hospitalized)

Gloucester: 2,158 cases, 59 hospitalized, 47 deaths (no change)

Hampton: 10,081 cases, 351 hospitalized, 170 deaths (+17 cases, +3 hospitalized +2 deaths)

Isle of Wight: 3067 cases, 143 hospitalized, 65 deaths (+7 cases, +1 hospitalized)

James City County: 4,481 cases, 144 hospitalized, 70 deaths (+11 cases, +1 hospitalized)

Mathews: 593 cases, 22 hospitalized, 12 deaths (no change)

Newport News: 13,499 cases, 396 hospitalized, 220 deaths (+26 cases, +2 hospitalized)

Norfolk: 17,056 cases, 950 hospitalized, 245 deaths (+27 cases, +1 death)

Northampton: 786 cases, 78 hospitalized, 35 deaths (+1 case)

Poquoson: 868 cases, 21 hospitalized, 16 deaths (+2 cases)

Portsmouth: 8,737 cases, 648 hospitalized, 186 deaths (+15 cases, +1 hospitalized, +1 death)

Southampton: 1,952 cases, 54 hospitalized, 56 deaths (no change)

Suffolk: 7,715 cases, 433 hospitalized, 183 deaths (+8 cases, +3 hospitalized, +1 death)

Virginia Beach: 34,799 cases, 1,529 hospitalized, 379 deaths (+59 cases, +2 hospitalized)

Williamsburg: 746 cases, 27 hospitalized, 12 deaths (+3 cases)

York: 3,622 cases, 64 hospitalized, 52 deaths (+3 cases +1 hospitalized)

Overall, Hampton Roads and the Tidewater region reported a total of 211 cases Wednesday, which is 17% of the daily increase statewide.

Key local metrics

211 new cases

5 new deaths

+17 hospitalized

Click here to view more coronavirus data from the Virginia Department of Health.