Virginia COVID-19 April 12 update: Over 1,300 new cases, positivity rate at 6.1%, over 21% of population fully vaccinated

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — The Virginia Department of Health is reporting 1,310 new cases along with 14 new deaths related to COVID-19 Monday. The percent positivity rate in the commonwealth remains at 6.1%.

As of Monday morning, April 12, Virginia has an overall number of 636,862 coronavirus cases since the start of the outbreak. Of the overall cases reported, 496,623 have been confirmed by testing. 140,239 are probable cases, in which a patient who shows symptoms is diagnosed without testing.

Local Cases

Accomack: 2,747 cases, 200 hospitalized, 40 deaths (+3 cases)

Chesapeake: 19,972 cases, 932 hospitalized, 281 deaths (+28 cases, +2 hospitalizations, +1 death)

Franklin: 1090 cases, 55 hospitalized, 30 deaths (no change)

Gloucester: 2,118 cases, 58 hospitalized, 47 deaths (+3 cases)

Hampton: 9,852 cases, 339 hospitalized, 164 deaths (+20 cases)

Isle of Wight: 2,999 cases, 137 hospitalized, 63 deaths (+4 cases)

James City County: 4,393 cases, 142 hospitalized, 70 deaths (+20 cases)

Mathews: 589 cases, 22 hospitalized, 12 deaths (+2 cases)

Newport News: 13,160 cases, 382 hospitalized, 216 deaths (+27 cases, +1 death)

Norfolk: 16,714 cases, 925 hospitalized, 240 deaths (+38 cases, +1 hospitalized, +1 death)

Northampton: 777 cases, 77 hospitalized, 35 deaths (no change)

Poquoson: 840 cases, 21 hospitalized, 16 deaths (+1 case)

Portsmouth: 8,585 cases, 632 hospitalized, 181 deaths (+21 cases)

Southampton: 1,930 cases, 53 hospitalized, 56 deaths (+1 case)

Suffolk: 7,597 cases, 426 hospitalized, 180 deaths (+20 cases)

Virginia Beach: 34,068 cases, 1,485 hospitalized, 369 deaths (+58 cases, +2 hospitalized)

Williamsburg: 729 cases, 24 hospitalized, 11 deaths (+1 case)

York: 3,554 cases, 62 hospitalized, 50 deaths (+2 cases)

Statewide numbers

New cases: ( +1,310 , 615,366 total)

, 615,366 total) New deaths ( +14, 10,486 total)

10,486 total) Current hospitalizations ( +28 patients , 1,046 total)

, 1,046 total) Testing ( 6.1% 7-day average of positive tests )

) Doses administered (4,768,777 total doses, 57,844 per day on average, 1,817,033 fully vaccinated, 36.6% with at least one dose , 21.3% fully vaccinated

, Doses distributed (4,857,835 total), 98.2% of doses received have been administered

Overall, Hampton Roads and the Tidewater region reported a total of 249 cases Monday, which is 19% of the daily increase statewide.

Key local metrics

249 new cases

3 new deaths

+5 hospitalized (300 total)

According to the Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association, 1,046 residents in Virginia are currently hospitalized due to the virus. That number is a combination of confirmed positive COVID-19 patients and hospitalized patients whose COVID-19 test results are still pending.

