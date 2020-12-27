Virginia county to get restaurant meals to families in need

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — The Virginia Department of Health has reported 3,999 more new COVID-19 cases since Saturday.

As of Sunday morning, December 27, Virginia has an overall number of 333,576 coronavirus cases since the start of the outbreak. Of the overall cases reported, 282,407 have been confirmed by testing. 51,169 are probable cases, in which a patient who shows symptoms is diagnosed without testing.