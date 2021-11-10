Virginia Council on Women’s 11th annual high school essay contest seeking students pursuing careers in STEM

RICHMOND, Va. (WAVY) — Gov. Northam, First Lady Northam and the Virginia Council on Women have launched the annual STEM essay contest.

High school students who identify as female to enter the 11th Annual Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts, Mathematics, and Healthcare essay contest.

The scholarships are for qualifying high school seniors who plan to pursue a STEAM-H career at a community college, four-year college or university, trade or technical school, online, and/or through certificated STEAM-H oriented courses.

To be eligible, participants must identify as female, be a Virginia high school senior, and must hold at least a 3.0 GPA for the merit-based awards and a 2.5 GPA for the need-based scholarships.



Applications and guidelines are available online HERE.



Entries must be submitted by 11:59 p.m. on Monday, January 3, 2022, when they will be judged by a panel of Council members and individuals who represent STEAM-H fields.



The winners will be notified in March 2022 with the scholarship awards will be presented in the spring.



The essay contest first launched in 2012 with 170 participants from across the Commonwealth. In the first year of the contest, the Council raised $10,000 and awarded three scholarships. Now, in its eleventh year, the Council has awarded approximately $200,000 in scholarships.



In 2020, the Council received more than 200 essay submissions and awarded $14,250 in scholarships to ten Virginia students.

The 11th annual contest will award one merit-based and one need-based scholarship in each of five geographic regions across the Commonwealth. Merit-based scholarships will be awarded based on the quality of the essay submitted. Need-based scholarships will be awarded based on the quality of the essay submitted and the individual’s self-identified financial need. Award amounts may vary and are determined by the Council annually.



