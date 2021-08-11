Virginia correctional facilities expand reopening plans

RICHMOND, Va. (WAVY) — On Thursday, the Virginia Department of Corrections (VADOC) announced that they are expected to move to the next phase of their reopening plan on September 1.

During this phase, VADOC is expected to open ten pilot sites for in-person family visitation. This will allow families to visit their loved ones in certain facilities while following COVID-19 protocols, including mask-wearing.

The pilot sites opening on September 1 are St. Brides Correctional Center, Greensville Correctional Center, Sussex II State Prison, Caroline Correctional Unit, Buckingham Correctional Center, Fluvanna Correctional Center for Women, Nottoway Work Center, Green Rock Correctional Center, Keen Mountain Correctional Center and Patrick Henry Correctional Unit.

However, only fully vaccinated inmates are allowed to have in-person visitors. Those who are not fully vaccinated will be allowed to continue with virtual, video meetings.

VADOC officials say that guests over the age of 12 will be required to take a self-administered COVID-19 rapid antigen test and must receive a negative test result before visiting a facility.

According to VADOC vaccination statistics, about 75% of VADOC inmates/CCAP probationers have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine and 62.4% are fully vaccinated.

VADOC officials expect the in-person family visitation program to be fully resumed by October 1.