WASHINGTON, D.C. (WAVY) — Congresswoman Jen Kiggans introduced legislation to try and ensure members of the military are paid in the case of a government shutdown, according to a release.

The “Pay Our Troops Act” is meant to protect military members and certain Department of Defense civilian employees and contractors should Congress not provide temporary or full-year federal funding by Sept. 30, a release states.

“I will not allow the men and women who put their lives on the line to protect our country go without pay,” said Kiggans, in a release. “Our servicemembers shouldn’t suffer because of Washington’s dysfunction. As we continue working to avoid a government shutdown at the end of the month, this legislation will give our troops the financial certainty they deserve.”

Kiggans said, in a release, that her bill could use available sums from the Treasury to provide pay for the Armed Forces as well as civilian employees and contractors of the Department of Defense.