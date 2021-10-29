Virginia Commission for the Arts announces opening of American Rescue Plan Recovery Grant

People attend a performance at the Colon Theater in Buenos Aires, Argentina, Friday, July 2, 2021. One of South America’s most important opera houses, the Colon, reopened Friday night, since closing for a second time due to a spike in infections of the new coronavirus. (AP Photo/Victor R. Caivano)

RICHMOND, Va. (WAVY) — The Virginia Commission for the Arts has announced the opening of the American Rescue Plan (ARP) Recovery Grant program beginning in November.

The VCA-ARP Recovery grants are open to nonprofit art organizations based in Virginia. New arts organizations who have not received the grant in recent years are able to apply. Organizations can apply for up to $2,500. Grants will be awarded through a competitive grants process.

This plan will support arts organizations to maintain day-to-day operations and are limited to eligible organizations that apply for allowable expenses that include: salaries, facility, health and safety supplies, and/or marketing and promotion.

An informational webinar will be held at 2 p.m. on Nov. 2. For details on joining the webinar, visit www.arts.virginia.gov

The deadline to submit applications for the grant program is Dec. 1 at 5 p.m.