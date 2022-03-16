HAMPTON ROADS, Va. (WAVY) — A statewide association of nonprofit organizations is currently accepting applications for 10 scholarships to be given to CNAs.

Officials from LeadingAge Virginia say the scholarship will be used to address the health care workforce shortage in nursing homes throughout the Commonwealth.

The scholarships are worth $1,700 each and will cover tuition and materials for an Advanced Certified Nurse Aide Course that takes place from April 25-June 23, 2022.



CNAs applying for the scholarships are encouraged to complete the application and submit it no later than April 23.

The course is being offered in partnership with Blue Ridge Community College (BRCC). Clinical rotations required for the advanced certification will occur in a variety of settings including Sunnyside Retirement Community, which has nursing homes in Harrisonburg and Waynesboro.

The program will include classroom and clinical coursework developed through a grant received by LeadingAge Virginia.



Students who complete the coursework will be eligible to receive certification through the Virginia Board of Nursing as Advanced Certified Nurse Aides.

For more information, CLICK HERE.