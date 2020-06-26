Virginia Catholic Schools students will be in school 5 days a week in the fall

FILE – In this Aug. 13, 2014, file photo, a student prepares to leave the Enterprise Attendance Center school southeast of Brookhaven Miss. The federal government has decided to delay changing the way it determines funding for rural education after a bipartisan group of lawmakers said the move would hurt hundreds of schools. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis, File)

RICHMOND, Va. (WAVY) — The Catholic Schools Diocese of Richmond announced they have finalized a plan for the reopening of schools and will be offering in-classroom instruction five days a week for all students in August.

In a letter to parents, Superintendent Kelly M. Lazzara outlined the reopening of Catholic schools in three phases aligned with Gov. Ralph Northam’s Forward Virginia plan.

Phase 1: Special education programs and childcare will be provided for working families.

Phase 2: Phase One plus preschool through third-grade students, English learners, and summer camps in school buildings.

Phase 3: All students may receive in-person instruction as can be accommodated with strict physical distancing measures in place.

Beyond phase 3: Divisions will resume “New-normal” operations under future guidance.

Lazzara advised that Catholic schools in Virginia, as all private schools, are individually responsible for deciding how to adhere to guidance and may choose to offer in-person instruction and programming that varies from the phase guidance when protocols are in place to reduce the risk of spreading the virus.

Keeping the health and safety of students and staff in mind, schools in the Catholic Diocese of Richmond will be submitting a variance to allow for social distancing guidelines during phase 3 to between 3 feet and 6 feet.

Officials said this will allow instructors to offer in-classroom instruction five days a week.

To read the full letter Lazzara sent to parents, click here.

Latest Posts