Virginia breaks the record number of organ transplants in 2020

A third consecutive record-breaking year in Virginia, despite challenges of COVID-19 pandemic, according to LifeNet Health

VIRGINIA BRACH, Va. (WAVY) – Virginia’s federally designated Organ Procurement Organization coordinated a record 616 organ transplants in 2020, exceeding the previous year’s record by 31 organs.

LifeNet Health said in a press release, this is the third consecutive record year for transplants in their service area.

A total of 237 organ donors saved the lives of 555 patients — some of whom received multiple organs —through the selfless gift of donation.

“We are humbled by their kind decision to donate and are honored to be stewards of the selfless gifts they provide,” said LifeNet Health President and CEO Rony Thomas.

“This achievement would not be possible without the unwavering commitment of our hospital and transplant center partners and their support for donation. Hundreds of people are alive today thanks to the teams’ tireless dedication and the donors’ inspiring generosity,” said LifeNet Health Vice President and OPO Executive Director Todd Hubler.

There are more than 108,000 men, women and children in the U.S. waiting for a life-saving organ transplant.

In Virginia, statistics show there are nearly 2,500 people on the transplant list.

Every 10 minutes, another patient is added to the national list, with the need for kidney transplants being the most severe.

In Virginia, LifeNet Health says more than 80 percent of patients on the waiting list need a kidney.

One donor can help save the lives of nine people with organ donation and provide more than 150 people through tissue donation.

You can sign up as a donor at the DMV, or for additional information and to register, visit RegisterMe.org.

Latest Posts