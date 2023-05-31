CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WRIC) — A Virginia bodybuilding coach is facing life in prison on multiple child exploitation charges, including possession of child pornography.

According to court documents, 33-year-old Elliott Simon Atwell of Charlottesville allegedly coerced at least six minors to engage in sexually explicit acts, including criminal sexual activity, between 2013 and 2020. During this time, he also and recorded and kept images of minors under 12 years of age engaged in these sexually explicit acts.

Atwell was arrested this week and has been charged with four counts of sexual exploitation of a minor, one count of enticement of a minor and one count of possession of child pornography.

If convicted, he faces a minimum sentence of 15 years in prison. the maximum possible sentence is life in prison.

The FBI is continuing to investigate this case. Anyone who believes they or someone they know may have been victimized by Atwell are encouraged to contact the FBI at 1-800-CALL-FBI.