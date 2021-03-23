Virginia Beach finishing up 1b vaccinations, appointment invites now sent out to everyone 65-plus

FILE – In this Wednesday, March 10, 2021 file photo, a health worker administers a dose of the AstraZeneca vaccine against COVID-19 to a patient inside the convention center known as “La Nuvola”, The Cloud, in Rome. Irish health officials have recommended the temporary suspension of the AstraZeneca vaccine after reports of serious blood clotting after inoculations in Norway. Dr. Ronan Glynn, Irelandâ€™s deputy chief medical officer, said Sunday, March 14 the recommendation was made after Norwayâ€™s medicines agency reported four cases of blood clotting in adults after receiving the AstraZeneca vaccine. (AP Photo/Andrew Medichini, file)

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Virginia Beach is nearing the end of phase 1b of vaccinations and is getting ready to start phase 1c vaccinations soon.

With that, Virginia Beach says it’s now sent out vaccination appointments for everyone on the pre-registration list who’s 65 or older. Anyone who has not gotten an appointment email (make sure to check spam/junk folders) is asked to email vaccinateVB@vdh.virginia.gov.

Those with underlying health conditions between the ages of 16 and 64 are also nearly done, and should be getting invites late this week or early next week. Some people in 1c were accidentally included after Virginia Beach recently expanded 1b vaccinations, an official said, but 1c hasn’t officially started.

Officials haven’t given a specific date for the transition to phase 1c yet. Phase 1c includes workers in energy, food service, construction water/wastewater, communications and media, public safety and more.

Some areas of Virginia such as the Eastern Shore have already moved to 1c and all of Virginia is expected to move to 1c by mid-April, per Virginia vaccine coordinator Dr. Danny Avula, with availability to the general public by May. Avula says Virginia may do better than that May 1 availability goal set by President Joe Biden.

“I think we’ll be a week or two ahead of that in Virginia,” Avula said.

Avula confirmed Monday that Virginia is still set to get 100,000 or more Johnson & Johnson doses per week later this month in addition to the 200,000 or so first doses of Moderna and Pfizer. Those extra doses will be used to operate mass vaccination centers across the state.

To reach herd immunity, the state’s goal is getting 75% of the state population vaccinated, about five million people. 1,142,467 people are fully vaccinated as of Tuesday, VDH data shows.

