NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — The London Bridge Trading Company of Virginia Beach is settling for over $2 million after false advertising its tactical gear sold to the Department of Defense, according to the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement, or ICE.

The U.S. Court for the Southern District of Ohio accused the company of violating terms from the Buy American Act, Trade Agreements Act and Berry Amendment after the company falsely claimed a product was made in the U.S., and sold it to the Department of Defense.

These acts prioritize domestically made products, and place regulations on what can be sold to the federal government. The false claims have started since at least 2008, according to ICE.

“The London Bridge Trading Company deliberately deceived their customers and the U.S. government into believing they were buying American made products, while selling them cheaper foreign merchandise,” said HSI Washington, D.C. Special Agent in Charge Derek W. Gordon.

The company took gear and equipment made by other countries like Peru, Mexico and China, and swapped the label to say it was made in the U.S. It sold its products to federal agencies on a government owned site, “GSA Advantage!”

“Furthermore, LBT potentially put the lives of our military personnel at risk by selling our government inferior protective equipment produced overseas,” Gordon said. “HSI Washington, D.C. will continue to work with our partner law enforcement agencies to ensure anyone attempting to defraud our government will be held fully accountable for their actions.”