Virginia-based God’s Pit Crew will send team to help with flooding clean up in North Carolina

DANVILLE, Va. (WFXR) — God’s Pit Crew will be sending volunteers and staff to help with the devastating flash flooding that destroyed homes and businesses in Canton, N.C.

The organization plans to send its crew on Saturday, Aug. 21 and they will stay there through Saturday, Sept. 4. Volunteers and staff will bring tractor-trailer trucks filled with equipment and supplies along with blessing buckets that have food, personal, and hygiene items.

“With so much going on in the world, we want to be sure those impacted by this disaster receive help. It’s a terrible situation and we are grateful to be able to bring volunteers and supplies to the area,” said God’s Pit Crew Founder and President Randy Johnson.

The crew will also help clear trees and debris, muck out homes, help with mold remediation, and provide hope and help for those impacted.