Virginia based FEMA K9 team assists in Oregon wildfire search efforts

FAIRFAX, Va. (WAVY) — A Virginia-based FEMA K9 team was sent to help with search and rescue efforts happening thousands of miles away from home.

According to a Twitter post, the team was working in Oregon to help those impacted by devastating wildfires on the west coast.

The Urban Search and Rescue Team is a group deployed by FEMA and Va. Task Force 1 from Fairfax County. The team returned on Saturday from the mission.

Recently, @fema deployed one of our #K9 teams to assist with the search efforts after the #oregonwildfires. They returned safely on Saturday from this challenging mission.@ffxfirerescue pic.twitter.com/ahJdHNiLG0 — VA-TF1 / USA-1 – Urban Search and Rescue (@VATF1) September 21, 2020

Virginia Task Force 1 is a team of emergency managers and planners, physicians and paramedics and includes specialists in the fields of structural engineering, heavy rigging, collapse rescue, logistics, hazardous materials, communications, canine and technical search.

