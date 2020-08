Virginia August 27 COVID-19 update: 1,121 new cases, 12 new deaths statewide

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Virginia reported 1,121 new COVID-19 cases and 12 new deaths on Thursday, along with an increase of 65 patients hospitalizations statewide.

Though trends for cases, hospitalizations, and deaths have been down slightly statewide compared to higher numbers in previous weeks, trends appear to have mostly stabilized in the past few days.

Statewide numbers:

New cases: ( + 1,121, 116,579 total) — steady overall last seven days

1,121, 116,579 total) — New deaths (+12, 2,527 total) — steady overall

Hospitalizations (+65 patients, 9,391 total) — steady overall but slight trend down recently

but slight trend down recently Testing (6.5% 7-day average of positive tests) — daily tests around 14,000 per day, about 3,000 lower per day than late July

Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome in Children (8 cases, no deaths)

Here’s the latest cumulative count for Hampton Roads

Accomack 1,139 cases, 88 hospitalized, 18 deaths (+3 cases)

Chesapeake: 3,660 cases, 309 hospitalized, 47 deaths (+35 cases)

Franklin: 279 cases, 8 hospitalized, 6 deaths (+7 cases)

Gloucester: 198 cases, 13 hospitalized, 2 deaths (+9 cases)

Hampton: 1,505 cases, 54 hospitalized, 15 deaths (+22 cases)

Isle of Wight: 504 cases, 25 hospitalized, 10 deaths (+10 cases)

James City County: 723 cases, 63 hospitalized, 18 deaths (+6 cases)

Mathews: 23 cases, 2 hospitalized, 0 deaths

Newport News: 2,190 cases, 89 hospitalized, 21 deaths (+23 cases)

Norfolk: 4,297 cases, 276 hospitalized, 49 deaths (+37 cases, +10 hospitalized, +2 deaths)

Northampton: 303 cases, 49 hospitalized, 29 deaths

Poquoson: 63 cases, 2 hospitalized, 0 deaths (+4 cases)

Portsmouth: 2,161 cases, 167 hospitalized, 34 deaths (+19 cases, +4 hospitalized)

Southampton: 337 cases, 15 hospitalized, 13 deaths (+2 cases)

Suffolk: 1,590 cases, 113 hospitalized, 59 deaths (+17 cases)

Virginia Beach: 5,876 cases, 314 hospitalized, 65 deaths (+55 cases)

Williamsburg: 148 cases, 12 hospitalized, 6 deaths (+2 cases)

York: 444 cases, 15 hospitalized, 5 deaths (+7 cases)

For more data on coronavirus in Virginia, visit the Virginia Department of Health’s website.