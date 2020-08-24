Virginia August 24 COVID-19 update: 664 new cases and 4 new deaths statewide, Hampton Roads trends still improving

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Virginia reported 664 new COVID-19 cases and 4 new deaths on Monday, along with another drop in statewide hospitalizations.

Both Monday’s new cases and deaths are below average, but numbers are usually lower on Mondays due to reporting lag.

However both have trended down slightly recently, with cases down about 100-200 per day on average compared to two weeks ago. Deaths are down about 3 per day statewide since late July.

Statewide numbers:

New cases: ( +664 , 113,630 total) — steady overall, but slight downward trend

, 113,630 total) — New deaths ( +4 2,471 total) — steady overall

2,471 total) — Hospitalizations ( -28 patients , 1,127 total) — steady overall but slight trend down recently

, 1,127 total) — but slight trend down recently Testing (6.4% 7-day average of positive tests), daily tests now below 14,000 per day, about 3,000 lower per day than late July

Hampton Roads’ average of daily cases continues to decline. It’s 7-day average (208 cases per day) is down by more than half compared to late July.

Deaths remain steady in Hampton Roads, and the 7-day average of hospitalizations (415) is at its lowest point in over a month.

Here’s the latest cumulative count for Hampton Roads

Accomack 1,135 cases, 88 hospitalized, 18 deaths

Chesapeake: 3,564 cases, 299 hospitalized, 43 deaths (+41 cases, +6 hospitalizations, + 1 death)

Franklin: 264 cases, 8 hospitalized, 6 deaths (+4 cases)

Gloucester: 188 cases, 13 hospitalized, 2 deaths (+2 cases)

Hampton: 1,463 cases, 53 hospitalized, 11 deaths (+9 cases)

Isle of Wight: 485 cases, 25 hospitalized, 10 deaths (+7 cases, +3 hospitalized)

James City County: 712 cases, 62 hospitalized, 17 deaths (+11 cases, +2 hospitalized)

Mathews: 23 cases, 2 hospitalized, 0 deaths

Newport News: 2,145 cases, 87 hospitalized, 20 deaths (+15 cases, +2 hospitalized)

Norfolk: 4,164 cases, 257 hospitalized, 43 deaths (0 new cases, +1 hospitalized)

Northampton: 303 cases, 49 hospitalized, 29 deaths

Poquoson: 57 cases, 2 hospitalized, 0 deaths (+1 case)

Portsmouth: 2,086 cases, 159 hospitalized, 31 deaths (0 new cases, +1 death)

Southampton: 331 cases, 15 hospitalized, 13 deaths (+2 cases)

Suffolk: 1,545 cases, 112 hospitalized, 59 deaths (+9 cases)

Virginia Beach: 5,739 cases, 307 hospitalized, 64 deaths (+46 cases)

Williamsburg: 145 cases, 12 hospitalized, 6 deaths (+1 case)

York: 432 cases, 14 hospitalized, 5 deaths (+5 cases)

Key local metrics

153 new cases, trending down overall

2 new deaths, steady

-17 current hospitalizations, trending down

7-day rate of positive tests (excluding Eastern Shore): 9.4% — steady

Chesapeake — 11.2% — trending down overall

Eastern Shore — 3.1% — trending down, low overall, (low overall testing)

Hampton— 8.1% — trending down overall, but slight increase recently

Norfolk — 8.0 % — trending down overall from high of 17% reported on July 12

Peninsula — 8.5% — trending up recently, but down from 11.5% on July 17

Portsmouth — 11.5% — trending down from recent high of 18.6%

Virginia Beach — 6.3% — trending down from recent high of 12.4

Western Tidewater — 12.4% — steady around 12%

For more data on coronavirus in Virginia, visit the Virginia Department of Health’s website.