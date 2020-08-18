Virginia August 18 COVID-19 update: 861 new cases, 11 deaths reported, percent positivity drops below 7%

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Hampton Roads reported another day of declining new COVID-19 cases numbers on Tuesday, but did see a jump in current hospitalizations after a week of decreasing total patients.

Of 861 new cases reported Tuesday, just more than 150 were in Hampton Roads. The region’s 7-day average of new cases is trending down steadily and is now 200-plus cases less per day than late July. Southwest and Northern Virginia have seen some increases, but not enough to offset the decreases in Hampton Roads’ numbers.

Also the state’s percent of positive tests has dropped below 7%, which, besides a brief moment in late July, hasn’t happened since July 11 when cases were starting to spike in Hampton Roads.

Statewide numbers:

New cases: ( +861 , 108,282 total) — 7-day average down slightly , but still hasn’t dipped below 900 cases in over a month

, 108,282 total) — , but still hasn’t dipped below 900 cases in over a month New deaths ( +11 , 2,396 total) — steady overall

, 2,396 total) — Hospitalizations ( +80 patients , 1,253 total) — steady overall

, 1,253 total) — Testing (6.8% 7-day average of positive tests), daily tests now around 14,000 per day, about 3,000 lower per day than late July

Hampton Roads did see a jump in current hospitalizations (+47) on Tuesday, but they have been trending down overall.

Deaths in Hampton Roads and statewide have remained steady.

Here are the latest numbers for Hampton Roads and the whole Tidewater region compared with Friday (numbers are cumulative):

Accomack 1,127 cases, 86 hospitalized, 17 deaths (no increases)

Chesapeake: 3,319 cases, 268 hospitalized, 41 deaths (+16 cases, +11 hospitalized)

Franklin: 219 cases, 8 hospitalized, 6 deaths (+7 cases)

Gloucester: 178 cases, 13 hospitalized, 2 deaths (+1 case)

Hampton: 1,362 cases, 53 hospitalized, 9 deaths (+13 cases)

Isle of Wight: 443 cases, 22 hospitalized, 10 deaths (+6 cases, +1 death)

James City County: 653 cases, 59 hospitalized, 17 deaths (+2 cases)

Mathews: 23 cases, 2 hospitalized, 0 deaths (no increases)

Newport News: 2,016 cases, 83 hospitalized, 20 deaths (+23 cases)

Norfolk: 4,032 cases, 237 hospitalized, 34 deaths (+30 cases, +3 hospitalized)

Northampton: 300 cases, 49 hospitalized, 29 deaths (+1 case)

Poquoson: 49 cases, 2 hospitalized, 0 deaths (+1 case)

Portsmouth: 2,022 cases, 139 hospitalized, 25 deaths (+27 cases, +2 hospitalized)

Southampton: 310 cases, 14 hospitalized, 13 deaths (+1 case, +1 hospitalized)

Suffolk: 1,458 cases, 107 hospitalized, 55 deaths (+20 cases, +8 hospitalized, +2 deaths)

Virginia Beach: 5,470 cases, 268 hospitalized, 55 deaths (+26 cases, +1 hospitalized)

Williamsburg: 137 cases, 12 hospitalized, 6 deaths (+1 case)

York: 410 cases, 14 hospitalized, 4 deaths (+1 case)

Key local metrics

153 new cases, trending down

3 new deaths, mostly steady

+47 new hospitalizations, trending down overall but first increase in a week

7-day rate of positive tests: 9.45% — trending down, but still relatively high

Chesapeake — 11.4% — trending down overall

Eastern Shore — 6.1% — Slight increase recently but still low overall, (low overall testing)

Hampton— 8% — trending down

Norfolk — 8.3 % — trending down from high of 17% reported on July 12

Peninsula — 6.9% — Down from 11.5% on July 17

Portsmouth — 12% — trending down

Virginia Beach — 6.9% — trending down

Western Tidewater — 12.7% — steady around 12%

For more data on coronavirus in Virginia, visit the Virginia Department of Health’s website.

The Virginia General Assembly is addressing COVID-19 and police brutality on Tuesday in Richmond. Look for continuous today from WAVY.

If you have symptoms and want to be tested for COVID-19, check with your doctor’s office.

Some testing sites in Virginia are offering community testing events, such as drive-thru testing.

Norfolk was also recently selected as part of the Health Equity Pilot Program where 20,000 cloth masks, bottles of hand sanitizer, and public health materials have been allocated to the city and will be distributed at select events.

