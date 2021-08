Virginia August 16 COVID-19 update: Va. now reporting 2K-plus new cases per day, 1,137 currently hospitalized

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Virginia reported more than 2,000 new coronavirus cases and 1 new COVID-19 death Monday, along with a slight drop in current COVID-19 hospitalizations.

1,137 people are currently hospitalized statewide for COVID, with 281 of those in the ICU. Total hospitalizations are up fivefold from where they were this time last month. Cases have steadily increasing to more than 2,000 reported per day on average.

Deaths are still mostly steady overall, but have gone up slightly recently to 7 reported per day on average.

Nearly all cases, hospitalizations and deaths are in unvaccinated people, Virginia Department of Health data shows. VDH now has added the “cases by vaccination status” on their COVID dashboard for easier access.

VDH also added a tab to more easily see community transmission rates, similar to the CDC’s map. All of Hampton Roads either has substantial or high transmission rates.

State metrics

New cases ( +1,712 715,556 total), 2,058 per day on average and rising

715,556 total), New deaths ( +1, 11,583 total), 7 per day on average , still steady overall but up slightly recently

11,583 total), , Current hospitalizations ( -8 patients , 1,137 total currently), five times as high as this time last month

, 1,137 total currently), Test positivity: 8.2%

Vaccine doses administered: 9,694,486 , daily vaccinations going up slightly

, daily vaccinations going up slightly Percent of population with at least one dose: 62.3% ( 5,318,666 people overall)

5,318,666 people overall) Percent of adults (18+) with at least one dose: 74.3%

Percent of population fully vaccinated: 55.2% (4,712,192 people overall)

(4,712,192 people overall) Percent of adults fully vaccinated: 66.3%

Local cases