Virginia April 23 COVID-19 update: 1,340 new cases, 13 new deaths; Virginia lifting some restrictions May 15

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Virginia’s COVID-19 metrics are still mostly steady overall but have seen a slight reduction recently.

Cases have gone down slightly on average to 1,300 per day, and hospitalizations dropped by 47 patients Friday to 1,057 currently. Both numbers are still relatively high. Virginia’s also still reporting about 17 deaths per day.

Though with vaccinations continuing and metrics not trending up, Gov. Ralph Northam says Virginia will lift some restrictions come May 15, including increasing indoor gatherings to 100 people, ended the midnight alcohol cutoff at restaurants and increasing outdoor sporting events to 50% capacity.

