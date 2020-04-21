Virginia April 21 COVID-19 update: 640 new cases reported Tuesday as health dept. starts adding probable cases

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Virginia reported 640 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday morning, bringing its cumulative total 9,630 overall, as health officials are now adding probable cases to the overall daily total.

Probable cases mean doctors have made a diagnosis of COVID-19, but there isn’t enough testing available to confirm the case, the Virginia Department of Health says. Tuesday’s new total also came with only 1,619 new completed tests, less than the average number of new tests (between 2,000 and 3,000) that Virginia has been reporting daily. Governor Ralph Northam said Monday that testing is being increased via a new taskforce, but still needs to be improved.

Of those 640 new cases, 179 were probable, VDH data shows. Taking away those probable cases and only looking at cases confirmed by positive tests, Virginia still saw 461 positive results, higher than Monday’s tally of 453.

Before Tuesday, numbers had trended downward for the past three days. Northam said Monday during his press conference that one model his staff is monitoring shows Virginia’s COVID-19 in daily cases at the end of this week, though the graph will likely plateau over a period of time rather than rise and fall sharply.

Per White House guidelines for states/regions to phase in the reopening of certain businesses, daily COVID-19 case numbers must trend down 14 days before any reopening can take place.

Here’s the latest breakdown in cases in the Tidewater area:

Chesapeake: 176 —5 deaths

Accomack: 52—1 death

Northampton: 7

Hampton: 92—1 death

Norfolk: 115 –3 deaths

James City County: 146—12 deaths

Newport News: 101 —6 deaths

Poquoson: 6 — 1 death

Williamsburg: 19 –1 death

York: 44 — 1 death

Portsmouth: 82 –4 deaths

Gloucester: 21– 1 death

Mathews: 3

Virginia Beach: 281 — 8 deaths

Franklin: 12

Isle of Wight: 86 –1 death

Southampton: 17 –1 death

Suffolk: 92– 2 deaths

24 new deaths were also reported statewide on Tuesday, the highest figure in three days.

Hospitalizations statewide rose slightly from 1,296 on Monday to 1,3331 on Tuesday, per Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association data, but overall hospitalizations have remained steady. 403 are in the ICU and 251 are on ventilators.

1,418 COVID-19 patients have been discharged from Virginia hospitals so far.

This article is breaking and will be updated.