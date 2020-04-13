Virginia April 13 COVID-19 update: 473 new cases, 8 new deaths reported

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Virginia health officials reported 473 new COVID-19 cases and 8 new deaths linked to the disease on Monday morning.

Virginia now has 5,747 cases overall, with 149 deaths and 903 cumulative hospitalizations, per the Virginia Department of Health.

The increase of 473 new cases between Sunday and Monday is the second highest one day increase so far, with Saturday’s increase of 568 being the highest. On Sunday just 197 new cases were reported.

Here’s a look at cases in our area:

Chesapeake: 126

Accomack: 15

Northampton: 4

Hampton: 72

Norfolk: 99

James City County: 126

Newport News: 88

Poquoson: 6

Williamsburg: 20

York: 33

Portsmouth: 54

Gloucester: 20

Mathews: 3

Virginia Beach: 251

Franklin: 7

Isle of Wight: 33

Southampton: 5

Suffolk: 51

765 people are currently hospitalized statewide with confirmed COVID-19, per the Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association, 428 are in the ICU and 302 are on ventilators. 473 patients are also hospitalized with pending COVID-19 results.

41,401 people have been tested so far. Here’s a breakdown by area from VDH data:

Tests by area (April 13 VDH data)

This article is breaking and will be updated. For more information from the Virginia Department of Health, click here.